David A. Fiensy Releases New Book

Fiensy focuses on Paul’s autobiographical references in his letters to the Galatians and Philippians to explore spirituality. Each chapter has:

 A new translation of the verses being studied



 The explanation and application of the verses to everyday life



 Four discussion questions for group interaction



 A section of additional information to go deeper into the scripture text

This book will help you to:



 See yourself in terms of your lifelong spiritual journey



 Apply scripture’s truths to your everyday life



 Deepen your appreciation of what it means to be a Jesus follower



 Understand Paul as a source of not just theological truth but of spirituality as well

The Journey: Spiritual Growth in Galatians and Philippians is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Information:



The Journey: Spiritual Growth in Galatians and Philippians



By David A. Fiensy



Publisher: Crosslink Publishing



Release Date: October 5, 2021



ISBN: 978-1633573772



ASIN: ‎B08XS7HVR3



Pages: 308



Genre: Christian Living

About the Author:



David A. Fiensy (Ph.D., Duke University) taught in colleges and churches for forty years. He is the author of fifteen previous works on the Bible and early Christianity.

