David A. Fiensy Releases New Book

Fiensy focuses on Paul’s autobiographical references in his letters to the Galatians and Philippians to explore spirituality. Each chapter has:
A new translation of the verses being studied
The explanation and application of the verses to everyday life
Four discussion questions for group interaction
A section of additional information to go deeper into the scripture text
This book will help you to:
See yourself in terms of your lifelong spiritual journey
Apply scripture’s truths to your everyday life
Deepen your appreciation of what it means to be a Jesus follower
Understand Paul as a source of not just theological truth but of spirituality as well
The Journey: Spiritual Growth in Galatians and Philippians is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.
Book Information:
The Journey: Spiritual Growth in Galatians and Philippians
By David A. Fiensy
Publisher: Crosslink Publishing
Release Date: October 5, 2021
ISBN: 978-1633573772
ASIN: B08XS7HVR3
Pages: 308
Genre: Christian Living
About the Author:
David A. Fiensy (Ph.D., Duke University) taught in colleges and churches for forty years. He is the author of fifteen previous works on the Bible and early Christianity.
