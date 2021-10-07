Celebrates Community and Positivity With Cultivate Care Collection

This season, Vans introduces the Cultivate Care collection, designed with a focus on powerful and uplifting images and phrases as a constant reminder to be kind to yourself and others. Celebrating community at the center of the message, as a sign of strength, inclusion and most importantly, Vans family support.

Mental health and wellness affect all of us. For some, mental health is a daily struggle, especially as we tackle turbulent and stressful times. Vans is prioritizing mental health as a key aspect of our overall wellness. In connection with the Cultivate Care collection, Vans will donate at least $75,000 to support Kind Campaign, an internationally recognized nonprofit organization that brings awareness and healing to the negative and lasting effects of bullying. Through their global movement, founders Lauren Paul and Molly Thompson have been able to foster a community built around compassion with their documentary film, in-school assemblies, and educational curriculums.

For Holiday 2021, each item in the collection represents the personalized aspect of mental wellness – being well means being yourself, first and foremost. This hand drawn, individual style shows up on the Cultivate Care Old Skool for adults and kids as a layered illustration punctuated by phrases of strength and hope in bright primary colors. Like sharing a page out of your personal notebook, its about the power of connection to support optimism for the future.

With a similar goal, the Cultivate Care Sk8-Hi layers soft, ombré figures interacting with each other in nature, representing how we can build community health by being open and communicating.

For the Classic Slip-On, Vans took a meditative approach to our iconic Checkerboard pattern, using an ombré pastel fill and printing a message of encouragement on the blue gum outsole.

Rounding out the Cultivate Care collection are apparel pieces in adult and youth sizing that continue the similar soft, calm and personalized feeling. The Chore Coat in cotton canvas has a sherpa lining and a mix of patches, print and embroidery, while the heavy cotton jersey boyfriend tee and the cotton twill bucket hat both feature colorful screen prints and illustrated embroidery. For girls, the pastel screen print illustration is front and center on the Cultivate Care cotton jersey crew fit tee. Finally, the other Cultivate Care styles include the UY La-Costa Slide-On, the Era, the Era Elastic Lace, the Old Skool V, and the TD SK8-Hi Zip.