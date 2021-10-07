Cartier and Kering Launch The ‘Watch and Jewellery Initiative 2030’ In Partnership with the Responsible Jewellery Council

 The initiative welcomes all watch and jewellery brands with a national and international footprint willing to commit to a set of ambitious and common objectives in three areas: building climate resilience, preserving resources, and fostering inclusiveness.

 For the first time in the industry, the Watch & Jewellery Initiative 2030 aims at bringing together watches and jewellery brands across the globe to begin a collective journey towards a low-carbon future and ensure the industry creates positive outcomes for the planet and for people.

 Standing at the crossroads of environmental considerations and the ambition to strengthen positive impacts for people all along the value chain, the commitments supported by the Watch & Jewellery Initiative 2030 lie at the very heart of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, with the initiative itself contributing to Goal 17, partnerships for the goals.

 The initiative builds on strong, existing initiatives and organisations in the industry, such as the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) and Science Based Targets (SBT) and includes newer areas of focus such as science-based climate targets, biodiversity protection and materials and business model innovation, with the intent of encouraging and enabling industry transformation and innovation.

 The initiative is open to all watch and jewellery players with a national or international footprint that commit to dedicating their resources and energy to continuous improvement on sustainable business topics, and to developing a vision of excellence for the industry, no matter their starting point, market segment or position in the value chain.

As the watch and jewellery sector relies on the earths precious resources and peoples know-how around the world within its value chains, the imperative to act together in creating a more positive impact has become ever clearer. We are thrilled to join efforts towards a more sustainable industry together with Kering, in partnership with the Responsible Jewellery Council, and to invite other industry actors to join this initiative. More than ever, we remain committed to share our common vision of a future where all Maisons, their suppliers and business partners are empowered to collaborate on projects that deliver positive impact on the planet and its people, said Cyrille Vigneron, President and CEO of Cartier.

At Kering, we believe that luxury is inseparable from the highest environmental and social standards, and that it is our responsibility, as leading luxury players, to initiate the changes that are needed to protect our planet. We have long been convinced that only collective action can make the difference to transform our industry for the better. For watch and jewellery just like for fashion, we believe that committing collectively to a common core of quantified environmental objectives focusing on a few themes is the best way to really have an impact. The changes we are fighting for are essential for the future not only of the planet but of our industry itself, said Jean-François Palus, Group Managing Director of Kering.

Iris Van der Veken, Executive Director of Responsible Jewellery Council, shared her vision for the joint initiative, The 2030 Agenda is about leaving no one behind. Business can be a force for positive change and impact by supporting a global economy that protects people, the planet and the natural systems that sustain us. Business as usual is no longer an option. The RJC is determined to help business be a force for that change through transformative partnerships. By working together we can greatly contribute to the urgent change needed to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals in the Decade of Action, and create a better fairer world by 2030. As part of the RJC Roadmap 2030 strategy, designed to deliver immediate and long-term impacts, RJC will continue to seek innovative partnerships to accelerate change and enable action throughout the global jewellery and watch supply chain – this is our promise to future generations”

While focusing on three thematic priorities – building climate resilience, preserving resources, and fostering inclusiveness, the initiative strongly commits to transparency with the requirement to report on progress on a regular basis. It will also support members in meeting growing expectations of stakeholders, including consumers, civil society, and regulators, of exemplary environmental, social and ethical practices.

Goal 1: Building climate resilience

The first goal of the initiative is about engaging on priority actions to reduce carbon emissions in line with 1.5°C pathway and to achieve Net Zero by 2030. As a minimum commitment, brands joining the initiative should engage in signing and submitting the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) by 2022, thus setting science-based emission reduction targets.

Commitments include:

– Engage on Science-based Targets for Climate by 2025 with actions that include:

o Decarbonising across all Scopes 1, 2 and 3

o Implementing 100% renewable energy across operations by 2025 and extending to the whole value chain with the engagement of suppliers and distribution partners by 2030

o Implementing best practices for energy efficiency across operations and services, with a special focus on reducing the impact of digital communications, commerce and events, considering their growing prevalence.

– Work towards achieving net zero GHG emissions by balancing residual emissions with high-quality GHG removals, and investing in high-quality climate projects, including in nature-based solutions, with a focus on the conservation and restoration of forest, coastal and marine ecosystems.

– Help vulnerable populations in the watch and jewellery industry value chain and contribute to low-carbon solutions for these communities

Goal 2: Preserving resources for nature and communities

The second goal of the initiative is to ensure that the industrys sourcing has a positive impact on nature, species, and communities.

As a minimum commitment by 2022, brands joining the initiative should measure and prioritise their impact on biodiversity and water across their sourcing of key raw materials, using a credible science-based framework.

Further commitments include defining and implementing action plans to reduce water and biodiversity impacts, by 2025, by:

 Implementing sourcing standards that both protect natural ecosystems and the services they provide to local and indigenous peoples. This means ensuring that supply chains are free of products sourced from ancient and endangered forests and commit to restore habitats where mining and other extraction activities have occurred, and contributing to the development of local livelihoods for mining and farming communities that respect the balance of natural ecosystems.

 Creating a new industry mindset focused on sustainable innovation and circularity in materials, products and practices in the industry.

Goal 3: Fostering inclusiveness across the value chains

As a minimum commitment, brands joining the initiative should join the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) and become Code of Practices (COP) certified in the following two years.

Commitments are the following:

– Supporting the certification of 100% of Tier 1 suppliers by 2025 and 60-80% of Tier 2 suppliers by 2030.

– Eliminating the exposure of employee and nature to chemical risks, by increasing the part of closed-loop processes, heading towards the elimination of leakage of chemicals of concern used in the industry and increasing the prevalence of metal-free tanning.

– Taking action across the industry to embrace diversity, equity and inclusion, to drive positive change.

– Contributing to the preservation and transmission of craftsmanship and industry know-how and support the upward mobility of our workforce as manufacturing and workplaces become increasingly digitized.

More information: www.wjinitiative2030.org

About Cartier

A reference in the world of luxury, Cartier, whose name is synonymous with open-mindedness and curiosity, stands out with its creations and reveals beauty wherever it may be found. Jewellery, fine jewellery, watchmaking and fragrances, leather goods and accessories: Cartiers creations symbolise the convergence between exceptional craftsmanship and a timeless signature. Today, the Maison has a worldwide presence through its 270 boutiques.

www.cartier.com

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrows Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: Empowering Imagination. In 2020, Kering had over 38,000 employees and revenue of 13.1 billion.

www.kering.com

About the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC)

Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) is the leading standards organisation of the global jewellery and watch industry. It has 1,500 member companies in 71 countries, that span the jewellery supply chain from mine to retail. RJC Members commit to and are independently audited against the RJC Code of Practices  an international standard on responsible business practices for diamonds, coloured gemstones, silver, gold and platinum group metals. The Code of Practices (COP) addresses human rights, labour rights, environmental impact, mining practices, product disclosure and many more important topics in the jewellery supply chain. RJC also works with multi-stakeholder initiatives on responsible sourcing and supply chain due diligence. The RJCs Chain-of-Custody Certification (CoC) for precious metals supports these initiatives and can be used as a tool to deliver broader Member and stakeholder benefit. Through the implementation of the COP and CoC members contribute towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations 2030 agenda. RJCs Roadmap 2030 is a framework for our industry with respect to the most impactful contributions our members can make through their supply chains. Impacts deepen consumer confidence and are linked to priority SDGs, they are presented according to the five pillars of sustainable development  People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace and Partnerships. In April 2021, RJC launched the SDG Taskforce, an industry-wide action platform to advance the sustainability agenda and benchmark progress in the jewellery and watch supply chain.

RJC is a Full Member of the ISEAL Alliance  the global association for sustainability standards. RJC complies with the ISEAL Standard-Setting Code which specifies general requirements for transparent and accountable preparation, adoption and revision of sustainability standards.

RJC is also a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) since 2009. RJC and UNGC entered into a first-of-its-kind strategic partnership in 2020 and launched the SDG Innovation & Impact in the Jewellery Industry programme. In 2021 RJC deepened this commitment by supporting the UNGC SDG Ambition global impact initiative to accelerate integration of the 17 SDGs into core business management. SDG Ambition enables companies to move beyond incremental progress and step-up transformative change  unlocking business value, building business resilience, and enabling long-term growth.

www.responsiblejewellery.com