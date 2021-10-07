Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia 2021

The first-ever Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia 2021 is launching on 12 October, bringing together those driving technological change in finance and accounting across Malaysia and beyond.

Aimed at providing the best insights to enhance the ability and speed at which businesses adopt digital tools and technologies within the accounting and finance function, the one-day virtual event will feature 30+ local and international industry leaders who have leveraged technology to revamp and streamline their workflows.

With 2 conference channels, Digital Business and Digital Practice, attendees can engage in debates and discussions revolving digital innovation, accounting tech, running a digital practice, intelligent automation, cloud solutions and vital skills required by accounting & finance professionals for the future. Spotlight topics include “Keynote: Futureproof Your Firm for Client Success” by Xero and CALTRiX, “Keynote: The benefits of kickstarting the digitalisation of your practice in 2021” by Mahzan Sulaiman PLT, “The Future of the Accountants in the New Digital Age” by Institute of Management Accountants and “Panel: Leveraging technology: Standing out from your competition” by ANISE Consulting, Jovani & Co Chartered Accountants, Red Beak and YesBoss.

Featured speakers at Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia 2021 include:

– Haroon Aslam, Regional Finance Director, Getz Healthcare

– Andrew Choong, Auditor, Baker Tilly Malaysia

– Hoe Yin Lou, Partner, RSM Malaysia

– Chrishini Richards, Head of Finance, Taco Bell Malaysia

– Coreen Atencio, Lead Consultant, ScaleNorth Advisors

– James O’Reilly, Head of Operations APAC, Unit4

– Richard Hayler, CFO, Nutrition Technologies

– Venkkat Ramanan, Regional Vice President – Asia Pacific, Association of International

Certified Professional Accountants

– Auro Sen, Head of Finance and FP&A, ULA

– Kevin Fitzgerald, Managing Director, Xero Asia

– Daniel Hustler, Education Manager, Xero Asia

– Christian Antono, Strategic Partnerships Manager, Xero Asia

Running alongside the conference, our amazing sponsors are ready to showcase their cloud-based accounting software and other digital tools and technologies at the virtual exhibition, Meet Title Sponsor Xero, Silver Sponsor Unit4, Associate Sponsors Cynopsis Solutions, EasyStore, Payroll Panda and more on our integrated and fuss-free event platform.

“The last five years have seen the accounting industry become increasingly tech-savvy, with The Cloud sitting at the centre of innovation. Cloud accounting has enabled greater efficiency, accuracy, transparency, time and cost savings for businesses then ever before, giving accountants and bookkeepers more time to focus on strategic planning, business growth and creating greater value for their clients. We are delighted to be a part of this year’s Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia, and together with other industry experts share our learnings and insights to help practices from Malaysia and beyond achieve greater success,” said Kevin Fitzgerald, Managing Director – Asia at Xero.

The Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia 2021 is expected to be a gathering of Malaysia’s accounting and finance stakeholders, facilitating the exchange of ideas to foster advancement within the industry.

Details of the one-day virtual event are as follows:

Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia 2021

12 October 2021 | Virtual Free-to-Attend

Website: https://bit.ly/3uMkoJa

Register: https://bit.ly/3A9d8Ic

Agenda: https://bit.ly/3Ae5xIy

About Terrapinn

Terrapinn is an international events media business with 30 years' experience developing best in class conferences and exhibitions across a wide range of key industry verticals.

For more information, please contact:-

Lim Jia Le

Marketing Executive Terrapinn Pte Ltd

Tel: (65) 8133 1705

Email: jiale.lim@terrapinn.com



