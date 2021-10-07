Susie Garza Navarijo’s Reference Workbook Makes Learning to Read and Write in English and Spanish a Fun, Less Frustrating Experience

Learning to read, speak, or teach a second language can be a daunting task. But when one is able to see the commonalities of each language, it can be much easier. So, worry no more. Susie G. Navarijos workbook is one of the most streamlined learning materials to date. It is a must for any second language trainer in English and Spanish. The workbook is designed to formulate multiple strategies and methods that will cater each learner based on their various learning progressions in both languages. It offers various reading learning graphs that alleviate difficulty. The graphs can be complex at first, but once the readers browse through the instructions, they become easier to follow. By consistent reading practice in either language, the student will end up pronouncing the words correctly because English vowel sounds and syllables are repeated in reading graphs, sentences, and then in paragraphs. By using this method, reading is dynamic, intuitive, and easy to master overtime. The presentation methods of the material offered here should be a standard in all language workbooks.

As the student progresses, there will be hurdles, but understanding will come while developing fluency. Some progress will be by trial and error, but for it to be perfect, practice is needed, because like in all learning experiences, mistakes are inevitable and normal, but practice is the key.

As all learning roadmaps are concerned, comprehension is not the only factor. What makes it all worthwhile is the simple joy of reading. When reading becomes second nature, learning is much faster, and writing is a breeze. The workbook will allow the student to persevere and for the instructor to be able to track the learners improvement. So one of the most important factors is combining the three elements: reading, comprehension, and writing. This will assure a learning experience worth investing time in for each reader, not just for learning to read, but for other future endeavors as well.

Mastering a language is not just learning to speak a language , but the ability to understand and carry on a conversation with fluency. This mastery provides an edge to any student learner once he or she harness the ability to speak as well as understand the language he/she has learned. The workbook is an absolute must-have in any language learning institutions.

Buy it at https://susienavarijo.com/

Learning to Read in English and Spanish Made Easy: A Guide for Teachers, Tutors and Parents

Author: Susie G. Navarijo

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Publication Date: October 2020

About the Author

Susie G. Navarijo is a retired first-grade teacher. She taught thirty years at Cable Elementary in the Northside District in San Antonio, Texas, where she was one of the first bilingual teachers in the district. In 1986 she was selected Bilingual Teacher of the Year for the San Antonio Area Association for Bilingual Education. Because she had to divide her groups into English and Spanish, as well as by ability, she developed methods that allowed her to stress commonalities in both languages.

Mrs. Navarijo received her Bachelors of Education degree in 1972 and her Masters of Education degree in 1979 from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas. She is certified as an Elementary Bilingual/ESL teacher. After retirement, her love of children and success in teaching brought her to tutor migrant children. The book will allow Mrs. Navarijo to pass along her successful method, as well as her experiences, with other teachers, tutors, and parents in the hope that her belief that every child can learn will become a reality in every classroom in America.