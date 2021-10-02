Las Vegas Entrepreneur, TaChelle Lawson Selected for 2021 Goldman Sachs 10K Small Businesses Program

DEI Certified TaChelle Lawson, founder and President of Las Vegas-based FIG Strategy & Consulting, was selected as the only business owner from the Southwestern states of Nevada, Arizona and Utah among the 44 nationwide participants for the 2021 Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses national program.

Based at Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Goldman Sachs headquarters in New York City, New York, the 10,000 Small Businesses program began in 2009 with a pledge to help entrepreneurs create jobs and economic opportunity by providing access to education, capital and business support services. With 10,000 graduates representing a network of 200,000 total employees and $14 billion in total revenue, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses has helped thousands of entrepreneurs grow their businesses and create jobs in their communities.

Ms. Lawson views the Goldman Sachs program as an opportunity and next logical step to grow her small business. “The 10,000 Small Businesses program provides a real world approach to education and entrepreneurship, and after the events of 2020, I feel I need that combination more than ever, she said. “As an entrepreneur, I have a responsibility to create more jobs in my community, which is a major focus of the program.”

FIG Strategy & Consulting aligns diversity and inclusion training with brand and marketing development strategy to help companies create a culture of inclusion that has been proven to accelerate business growth. “We dismantle the need for DEI by normalizing diversity of thought, raising cultural awareness and promoting emotional intelligence to make our world a better place for everyone,” said Ms. Lawson. “There’s power in perspective, and we know there’s power in integration. From research and strategy to design and experiential, we work with our partners to unleash powerful brands.”

In 2017, Ms. Lawson saw a need for a different kind of company in the DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) space, which led to her founding FIG. “Most other diversity consulting companies concentrate on the internals,” she explained. “How many minorities are on your staff, are you providing equity for all, and do you have an inclusive culture?

“However, at FIG, we believe that’s only half the battle,” she continued. “The other half is putting your DEI efforts to work for your company, turning your diversity initiatives into strategic action that helps grow your business.”

According to Ms. Lawson, the strategists and consultants at FIG align who you are with how you operate by uniting your culture around a shared purpose and vision. We fold DEI into your business strategy, and help you turn your brand into your biggest asset.

“Another difference,” she added, “is that unlike many other diversity companies, we don’t believe corporations owe a debt to minorities. We don’t believe you have to pay for the past by making it up to every person of color or woman in your company. However, we do believe you owe it to every employee to create an inclusive environment with enough equity for them to do the jobs you hired them to do.”

Above all, “she concluded, “we are business strategists.”

Ms. Lawson is DEI Certified by Cornell University, and Diverse Business certified by Dartmouth College. She is a member of UNLV’s Leadership Advisory Board and Clark County Business Development Advisory Council (BDAC). She is also an active mentor and member of the National Diversity Council.

About FIG Strategy & Consulting

