My Nurses Registry Provides the most reliable and ethical home health care services since 1925.

My Nurses Registry is a faith-based company that sets the standards of what excellence means in the industry.

The Nurses Registry was founded in 1925 in New Orleans as the city’s official registry for nurses looking for employment in the area. The founder was Rose Mary St. Angelo Breaux (1930-2006), whose nursing philosophy was to elevate nursing to ministry. Nowadays, Rose’s husband and daughter manage the business.

With over nine decades in the industry, My Nursery Registry has been providing a wide range of home health care services. These services include 24 hour home care, skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and medical supplies and equipment, private duty nursing, non-medical personal care, and pastoral services.

At My Nurses Registry, they are committed to attending to the individual needs of the patients, family, or caregivers, providing experienced top-notch nursing techniques and therapies. They collaborate with physicians and other professionals that share the care for the patient. They also specialize in managing chronically ill patients.

My Nurses Registry’s team knows that meeting the human health needs of their community is essential. They want to assist the patients in the most caring and professional way, offering optimum quality of life and a realistic level of wellness.

Looking for home health care in New Orleans? My Nurses Registry is your go-to option. They handle every patient with tenderness, always prioritizing their needs.

Whether you or someone you know needs companionship, live-in-home care, private duty nursing, high-tech in-home nursing, or help to move around, this company can handle it better than any other.

Everything starts by contacting them to make a free personalized in-home assessment; this will help the patient create a safe and healthy lifestyle in the comfort of their home; having control of the things they do and like, can improve their lifestyle heavily.

My Nurses Registry provides the patients with all the home health care options they may need at any stage of their life. Expertise and flexibility are two of their advantages. They can easily meet the changing needs of the patients and families, always keeping that human touch that allows them to stand out.

Learn more about them, their services, and their mission by going to their website and contacting them: https://www.mynursesregistry.com/.

Contact: Jeanne Caldwell

E-mail: jeannec@mynrhh.com

About My Nurses Registry

