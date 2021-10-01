Honeywell Aerospace joins the Sponsor line-up at the Airborne ISR Conference in 3 weeks

The preliminary attendee list has been released. Download complimentary content and register at http://www.airborne-isr.net/pr6.

Airborne ISR 2021 welcomes Honeywell Aerospace, the newest sponsor to join the conference along with Gold Sponsors General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and Leonardo, and Sponsors and Exhibitors Airbus and Phase One.

Mr Paul Page, Technical Sales Leader, Military Connectivity, Honeywell Aerospace will be presenting on Increased Mission Scope and Improved Mission Success with Beyond Visual Line of Sight Connectivity, which will cover:

 The need for Beyond Visual Line of Sight Connectivity in military environments



 Challenges in todays operations



 Use cases for connectivity  ISR mission focused



 Honeywell Beyond Visual Line of Sight Connectivity solutions  value proposition

About Honeywell Aerospace:



Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights and safer skies and airports.

The list of organisations speaking this year:

Airbus, DSTL, Fraunhofer FKIE, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., German Air Force, Honeywell Aerospace, Italian Air Force, Leonardo UK, Lithuanian Air Force, NAPMA, NATO HQ, Portuguese Air Force, Royal Air Force, Royal Netherlands Air Force, TNO, US Air Force, US Navy, and more.

Airborne ISR Conference



20th-21st October 2021



London, UK



Gold Sponsors: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and Leonardo



Sponsors: Airbus, Honeywell Aerospace, Phase One

