Unplug Los Angeles to Host “LA Love Letter” Installation with Artist Scott Froschenaur

This weekend, Unplug Meditation will launch its inaugural “LA Love Letter” exhibition in Los Angeles Brentwood area with West Coast artist Scott Froschaur, famed Hollywood Greens Coordinator Pedram Pezeshkan (aka, Pete Greens) and CEO/Founder of Unplug, Suze Yalof Schwartz.

The event is intended to bring positivity back into the West Side and to Angelenos across the city.

“The goal is to accelerate transformation in Los Angeles from negative to positive energy and sprinkle love to the city we love. I don’t think it will be possible for someone to pass this installation and not smile. I think we could all use a little more joy, surprise and delight,” said Suze Yalof Schwartz, CEO/Founder of Unplug.

Artist Scott Froschauer’s surprising street signs have been popping up and delighting millions across the country and will be the focal point of the exhibition. After an unprecedented year, the installation will be a happy surprise not only to pedestrians but for the whole neighborhood. “I have a really strong connection to Los Angeles, so this is an amazing opportunity for me to give something back to the city that has given me so much. The signs work to remind us that we don’t need external things in order to validate our identity. This installation is about being complete as you are, which means being present and finding validation within yourself rather than thinking that your identity is based on external things,” said Froschauer.

Hollywood’s top Greens Coordinator Pedram Pezeshkan (aka, Pete Greens) said, “I’m a part of LA Love Letter because it is amazing. The signs bring me joy just seeing them and I know it will do the same for others. Los Angeles has been through a lot and it’s nice to bring the community together with such strong art.”

The installation sprouts this Saturday, September 25 from 2-5pm PST, on view until October 31, 2021.

