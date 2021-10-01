PROLIM secures multi-year contract with GHD to enable Design Innovation

Established in 1928, GHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. GHD is dedicated to providing technical innovation and services to the communities we serve. Simcenter STAR-CCM+ brings automated design exploration and optimization to the CFD simulation toolkit. This allows our designers, working on projects such as hydraulic structures, industrial water, HVAC, and dispersion modeling, to efficiently explore the entire design space to make better design decisions faster. said Nick Deeks, Technical Director.

Simcenter STAR-CCM+ is more than just an industry-leading Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) program. Its an all-in-one solution that delivers accurate and efficient multidisciplinary technologies in a single integrated user interface. As a simulation tool that spans a variety of engineering disciplines, it can shorten the design cycle and help discover improved designs by predicting a products real-world performance. STAR-CCM+ brings automated design exploration and optimization with Design Manager, enabling users to set up and automatically evaluate families of designs directly within STAR-CCM+, says John Belsham, Director of PROLIM.

Using robust and repeatable workflows, STAR-CCM+ creates simulation models that can easily be reused and updated to various design configurations and operating scenarios with minimal manual effort, said Samantha Murray, Vice President and Managing Director  Australia and New Zealand at Siemens Digital Industries Software. Im excited to see how the combination of GHDs industry expertise and Siemens strength in product lifecycle management will support the creation of new designs that drive the innovations of tomorrow.

About PROLIM (www.prolim.com)



PROLIM is a leading provider of end-to-end IoT, IT and PLM solutions for 400+ customers in Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare and Industrial Machinery with global operations in the USA, Canada, Europe, and India. PROLIM helps customers to improve profitability and efficiency by providing PLM, CAD, CAM, IoT Solutions, Advisory, and Engineering consulting services to worldwide businesses of all sizes, including many Fortune 500/1000 companies.

About GHD



GHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. Committed to a vision to make water, energy, and urbanization sustainable for generations to come, GHD delivers engineering, architecture, environmental and construction solutions to public and private sector clients. Established in 1928 and privately owned by its people, GHDs network of 10,000+ specialists are connected across 200 offices located in five continents and the Pacific region. www.ghd.com

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here.

###