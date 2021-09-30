Hinfo Guest Digital Compendium: Introducing Food & Beverage Ordering with Multi-Language Support and No Premium Cost

Hinfo are building upon the foundation they have already built with their digital hotel compendium and are introducing new services with their Version 3.0 major update, launching next Tuesday.

One of the big additions to Hinfo with this release, is the support for Food and Beverage Ordering, allowing guests to use their hotel technology solution to place orders via the mobile app.

Hinfo not only implemented a F&B ordering solution into their fully contactless solution but designed it in a way that provides properties with 3 unique benefits.

Integration of their Auto Translate service, which allows properties to provide menu details and update details in multiple languages instantly. Available in both light and dark mode, which is perfect for reflecting your property’s branding colours and fonts, when ordering during daylight hours or dinner/late-night snack. Available to all property types and sizes with their standard cost-effective membership.

“With our Version 3 update for our Hinfo service, we are introducing a food and beverage ordering service, that all property types and sizes can benefit from.” Says Neil Houlston, Founder of Hinfo. “What makes our implementation stand out, is support for multiple languages with Auto Translate, an adaptable interface for use during the day and night. This bult-in service also has no premium cost attached it, making it a viable contactless alternative to traditional ordering methods.”

The Hinfo F&B service, allows properties to update details instantly via their property’s CMS (Content Management System) account, including pricing and availability for each item.

Management can setup separate menus with their own availability times, enable one or more dietary tags available for each item and optionally include images.

This is just one of several major benefits being introduced with the Version 3 release of Hinfo, which is their most feature packed released, since their original release of their hospitality technology solution.

Starting as a provider of guest hotel compendiums, Hinfo is now a complete guest digital solution that allows your guests to stay informed about your property and local area details and now with this release, further extends the services available.

About App IT Byte (Developers of Hinfo)

Hinfo is a product developed by App IT Byte, an Australian owned I.T. software innovator based in Melbourne.

App IT Byte solves real industry problems, by building smart and efficient solutions that create new opportunities not previously possible.

Hinfo is a product of the business exploring what smart devices are capable of, to create new experiences that their clients love to use.

App IT Byte stands for being innovative, creative and efficient, and these values are reflected in their products and services.