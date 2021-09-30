Animation International Turkey Starts Their New Youtube Channel: Kondosan English

The channel includes not only classical fairy tales such as Snow White and Little Red Riding Hood, but also new and surprising series filled with fun characters. Kids from all around the world can now safely watch the quality content created by KONDOSAN English.

KONDOSAN English offers:



 Safe, quality and educational content



 The most popular fairy tales and stories



 New and fun series



 Cartoons suitable for all ages



 Engaging characters

About Animation International Turkey:



Animation International Limited (AIL) got started in Japan and has expanded its business to 13 countries over the years to become one of the leading licensing companies in the media sector. Continuing to further its global vision to hundreds of people under the leadership of its founder, Hiroshi Kondo, AIL has worked in collaboration with reputable companies such as Turner, Viacom, 7Eleven, Wal-Mart, Carrefour, Tesco, McDonalds, and KFC.

Operating in all aspects of media, from publishing to licensing and merchandising to production, AI-Turkey has become a strong YouTube project producer and distributor (content creator and network).

As the youngest member of this big family, AI-Turkey is excited to represent the innovative aspect of the sector. Having invested in many digital fields, AI-Turkey strengthens the connection with the European and American markets as the westernmost end of the group.

