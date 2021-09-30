The Dr. Reddy Family Foundation: An Over View of a Charitable Cause

The Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation has been involved with numerous community-based activities since its inception in 1986. It began life as the Desert Valley Charitable foundation soon after the establishment of the Desert Valley Hospital. Since then, it has been funding free clinics and quality care delivery for people unable to afford it.

What distinguishes the Dr. Prem Reddy family foundation is its unified vision of impacting healthcare with quality treatment at one end of the spectrum and support for medical education at the other. Dr. Prem Reddy has always been a passionate advocate of learning and education, and through the foundation, he has managed to breathe life into his vision for greater learning in medicine.



Unlocking the Potential of Quality Education

The Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation offers a prestigious scholarship program to aid students of the High Desert area of Southern California to pursue careers in medical science. The scholarship program is also open to the Inland Empire students enrolled in educational programs that lead to a career in healthcare. The Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation has funded over $1 million to aspirants since its inception in 1994. The foundation awards to close to 60 students enrolled in educational programs that lead to a career in healthcare.

Propagating Knowledge



The Dr. Reddy Family foundation runs state-of-the-art public health libraries comprising medical journals, textbooks, video libraries, and more. These libraries are avant-garde facilities designed to nurture the mind of thinkers. Students from various community colleges are free to visit the library and pursue their interests and academic requirements. The libraries under the Dr. Prem Reddy Family foundation also arrange student tours to help students garner valuable insights that enhance their understanding of the US healthcare industry.

Community Service



The foundation has been involved in a wide variety of simple but vital tasks that make a world of difference in people’s lives. Clean water initiatives, vaccination programs, the establishment of clinics, and health check-up workshops are some of them. Besides local and state-wide initiatives, the foundation has also made its presence felt globally with medical missions to treat cataracts, pediatric diseases, and the delivery of medicines. The foundation has been active in over 30+ countries in Africa, Asia, and North America.



The foundation supports diverse charitable causes such as ‘Access to Healthcare in Nevada’. Such non-profit medical programs provide protective medical coverage for the working class segments in specific areas of the United States.

The Prime Healthcare Foundation



Like the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation, the Prime Healthcare Foundation is another charitable organization involved with community activities. Despite being a separate entity, it deserves a mention to express just how prosperous Dr. Reddy’s vision for society is.

The Prime Healthcare Foundation is fuelled by over $1billion in assets, mostly donated by Dr. Reddy and his family. It was conceptualized in 2001 and has grown exponentially since then, just like Prime Healthcare to become a core component of the California community.

The Prime Healthcare Foundation has been recognized by healthcare data research entities such as IBM Watson Health and The Leapfrog Group for its enterprising community activities

Charitable Partnerships



The Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation has many strategic partners with specialized charitable organizations. These partnerships were conceived to uplift the community of the High Desert and Inland Empire regions. Among the notable names recognized worldwide, the foundation has joined hands with Make a wish, Samaritan’s Purse, and Northern Nevada Hopes, to name a few.



Dr. Reddy’s vision for business and charity is commensurate, making him an inspiration for budding entrepreneurs and medical professionals. The Dr. Reddy Family Foundation is an embodiment of the heart doctor’s commitment to his community.

