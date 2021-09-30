South Korea’s Top Beuaty & Health Body Care Brand, Derma:B Launches Daily Moisture Body Oil For Every Day Care of Dry Sensitive Skin

Derma:B, the brand that provides the most advanced in Korean skin care tech at budget-friendly prices for every dry and sensitive skin care, has recently added Derma:B Daily Moisture Body Oil to the available products online from US e-tailers such as Amazon as well as the company’s Dermartology.com website. Derma:B has been sold in South Korea’s top Beauty & Healthy chain for the past 12 years where it recognized as a trusted brand for daily skin care, especially dry and sensitive skin types.

Derma:B Daily Moisture Body Oil is a rich, very emollient, lightly fragranced, moisturizing body oil formulated using natural oils blended with Derma:B’s patented MLE (multi-lamellar emulsion) formula designed to help repair and strengthen the skin barrier by enabling it to draw and hold in higher levels of hydration for longer periods to care for very dry and sensitive skin.

“We chose to add Daily Moisture Body Oil to the brand’s expanded marketing since it won first place in the Glowpick Consumer Beauty Awards recently in South Korea. This success told us that a gentle yet more intensive formula like this is needed to help people everywhere to care for dry, sensitive skin,” said Dr. Raymond Park, CEO and developer of the Derma:B brand. “Our company ethos is all about making the best possible skin care accessible and affordable.”

In addition to MLE, this rich body oil also contains Argan Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Vitus Vinifera (grape seed) Oil, all to help nourish and moisturize skin even in harsh weather conditions. It is also strengthened by Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil which contains Vitamin C to aid in softening skin and enabling it to be more flexible, supple and younger looking.

More information and a complete ingredients list can be found on the product’s Dermartology.com webpage.

About Dr. Raymond Laboratories, Inc

Dr. Raymond Park has researched in skin barrier Science has helped many people who have suffered from skin barrier dysfunction. Dr. Raymond Labs has invented platform Skin Barrier Technology, named as Crystal Lamella MES (Micro-Encapsulation System) and have published more than fifty articles covering dermatological research. www.dermartology.com is the official site to introduce innovative skin barrier products.