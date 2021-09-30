Entouch Introduces Clairity Healthy Buildings Solutions

Extended Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solutions built on proven ENTOUCH solutions platform

RICHARDSON, Texas – Sept. 28, 2021 – PRLog — ENTOUCH, the leader in multisite energy management and smart building technology, has launched the new suite of clAIRity Healthy Building solutions for businesses. This dynamic new ENTOUCH offering allows customers to monitor indoor air quality and make data-driven decisions to deliver cleaner air with technology to fit your facilities’ needs and requirements.

ENTOUCH’s holistic solution, clAIRity, focuses on gathering and understanding your indoor air quality, cleaning the air, and communicating the results to provide peace of mind.

1. Knowing Your IAQ Score. The clAIRity solution utilizes sensors to monitor and report critical elements in the environment. After establishing IAQ monitoring procedures, including a baseline, concerns and performance index scores help set alerts, alarms, and report criteria to meet your IAQ objectives.

2. Clean the Indoor Air. The clAIRity hardware solution removes pathogens and pollutants from the air while balancing energy costs and delivering the most advanced solution. Using filtration, plasma purification, and HVAC controls, clAIRity evaluates every area for the best method to meet your IAQ objectives.

3. Message Your Building Occupants. Creating peace of mind lets occupants know the air is actively being monitored and safe from pollutants. Providing transparent IAQ data is vital to ENTOUCH so you can ensure a healthy environment.

Todd Brinegar, EVP Sales and Marketing at ENTOUCH, believes, “ENTOUCH is consistently delivering new and exciting solutions to meet the needs of a growing installed base as well as the developing requirements of their customers in retail, convenience stores, restaurants, retail financial and, of course, healthcare. clAIRity is another example of this push and is a solution already providing value to customers in North America.”

Within the clAIRity Healthy Building ecosystem, ENTOUCH delivers unparalleled ROI through:

Energy Optimization. Energy savings are reflected in a company’s profit-and-loss statement as reduced operating costs which increases profitability. Efficiency improvements that cut energy costs by more than 10 percent for a multisite chain could yield tens of millions of dollars in added profit.

Complete Comfort. Advanced technologies deliver premium comfort and healthy indoor air quality in a wide range of applications. When customers are comfortable in your locations, they extend their dwell time, increasing basket size.

Sustainability Impacts. Eliminate the "green premium" and start meeting your sustainability goals through energy and operational enhancements with ENTOUCH's clAIRity solution.

Eliminate the “green premium” and start meeting your sustainability goals through energy and operational enhancements with ENTOUCH’s cl ity solution. Simple Service. ENTOUCH is always ‘on,’ monitoring your facilities and maximizing maintenance and operational costs while minimizing downtime.

ENTOUCH’s clAIRity solution is cost-effective and straightforward. ENTOUCH’s team of professionals is here to help you navigate IAQ solutions for your buildings. Connect with ENTOUCH today and learn more about clAIRity Healthy Building’s solution.

