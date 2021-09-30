Lux Beauty Club Breaks Barriers in CBD Beauty Industry for Latina Entrepreneurs

Victoria Flores created Lux Beauty Club to bring the benefits of CBD to the beauty and wellness industries. In doing so, she has reached into domains not typically accessible to Latina entrepreneurs, setting a precedent for others to follow.

Flores started her career on male-dominated Wall Street, rising to become Chief of Staff for a private equity fund. But with a passion for the beauty industry, she switched careers and did something few U.S. Latina entrepreneurs had done before — raised $750,000 from venture capitalists to launch her own company. She used that money to marry her love of the beauty and wellness industries with her belief in the power of CBD, and Lux Beauty Club was born.

Today, Lux Beauty Club is a thriving e-commerce shop that specializes in CBD-based health and beauty products like Beauty Butter, which blends therapeutic CBD with aloe, turmeric, tucuma nut, and other natural ingredients to smooth and revitalize aging skin, as well as Relief Roller, a blend of CBD and menthol that relieves sore, inflamed muscles.

With her pain-relieving products, Flores has made inroads into male-heavy arenas such as golf. Last year, Lux Beauty Club struck a deal with Perry Ellis International to release a collaborative muscle-soothing product bearing the image of legendary PGA champion Ben Hogan. The product is sold in hundreds of golf pro-shops around the country.

“Golf shops are filled with merchandise created by white men, so to be building a presence in this area of retail is groundbreaking,” said Flores. “We’re excited to be opening new opportunities for our own brand and for other Latin-owned brands to follow.”

Lux Beauty Club is observing Hispanic Heritage Month, which started in 1988 and runs from September 15 to October 15, with gratitude for trailblazers of the past and enthusiasm to be continuing their momentum.

“I think of my parents who immigrated to this country from Mexico,” said Victoria. “Opportunities like this would have felt totally out of reach to them, but thanks to Latin men and women who have dreamed big, worked hard, and showed the world what we can accomplish, the path is much smoother for the rest of us.”

Lux Beauty Club offers the benefits of CBD for skin care, pain relief, sleep enhancement, and stress reduction. CBD is derived from cannabis, but unlike other cannabis derivatives, it is not intoxicating.

While there are many CBD-based products out there, Lux stands out for its commitment to clean ingredients. The company owns its full supply chain so it can ensure purity and transparency. Their products are USA-made with ingredients from FDA-certified farms.

Lux Beauty Club has been featured in Forbes, Green Entrepreneur, and People Magazine. To learn more about this Latina-owned business or its products, visit www.LuxBeautyClub.com.

About Lux Beauty Club

Lux Beauty Club (LBC CBD) manufactures the highest quality CBD clean beauty and wellness products on the market. Their goal is to improve lives and offer non-toxic alternative methods for health and beauty.

