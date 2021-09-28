SF Real Estate, LLC Begins Phase One of Its New Development Project

SF Real Estate, LLC’s founder, Steven Fata, has announced he is accepting investors for the first round of the real estate company’s new apartment development at Bishop Road. The Lansing-based company is involved in a multi-phase effort to create multi-family housing units over 22 acres at the interchange of I-69 and M99.

Phase one of the project will include 220 apartments—a mixture of two- and three-bedroom units. Located in the Holt School District, the new development is a draw for many renters in the Greater Lansing area.

“The development is still in its very early stages,” says Steven Fata, “but we are excited to speak with any potential investors who are interested in collaborating on the site.”

SF Real Estate is working closely with Danter and Associates—an independent, nationally recognized real estate consulting firm specializing in market feasibility studies—to determine development potential for the site. As momentum grows, Mr. Fata and other stakeholders at SF Real Estate are eager to see the project conceived, phase by phase.

SF Real Estate, LLC is a real estate development firm helmed by Steven Fata that seeks out investors and development opportunities to benefit cities throughout the state of Michigan.

