Datatel Releases Enhanced Automated Payment Reminder Platform to Accelerate Accounts Receivables Collections

Datatel Communications Inc. and Datatel Inc (in Canada), a leader in IVR Payments and Payment Technology for over 20 years has released an enhanced version of its Automated Payment Reminders, an easy-to-use service to help businesses accelerate account receivables collections.

Datatel’s Automated Payment Reminders offer businesses the option of initiating both Voice (IVR) and TXT Message payment reminders from either an easy to use self-service web interface or to fully automate the process with no staff intervention.

Datatel’s Payment Reminders enables businesses to deliver friendly payment reminders to their customers by employing a combination of Voice (IVR) and Text Messages (SMS) designed to speed up, customize and simplify accounts receivable collections.

Reminders help business:

Improve Cash Flow by accelerating invoice-to-payment time and reduce the number of accounts that go to collections

Save money. Automated Payment Reminders get the job done at a fraction of the cost of mail reminders, calls from an accounts receivable team, or a collection agency

Direct Payments to all the businesses payment channels providing customers with the flexibility of paying bills when it’s convenient to them.

Stay in constant and effective communication with your customers. Datatel’s Automated Reminders allows businesses to choose the message content and delivery schedule.

Improve Customer Satisfaction: Proactively engage customers with payment reminders instead of waiting for accounts to turn delinquent. Customers will appreciate the soft collection approach resulting in a better overall customer experience.

Datatel’s Enhanced Payment Reminders offers businesses:

The ability to choose from a library of voice and text messaging payment reminder templates OR Datatel will tailor these to the business’s specific needs

Professionally done voice recordings that reflect the business branding

Live Person and Voice Mail detection to optimize the recipients call experience

Web based scheduler. Choose the content template (voice and TXT), upload your AR file, schedule and forget

Web based reporting

Programmatic Voice and TXT Message delivery to maximize results

Fully automated AR file exchange and scheduler.

Flexible data exchange with your in-house systems

Customers are more likely to make a payment before it is due instead of accounts becoming delinquent, ultimately saving the business the high cost of retaining collection agencies, which in turn increases the business’s cash flow. To streamline the collections process even further, businesses can provide customers with the option to make a payment immediately after a reminder call/text by leveraging Datatel’s IVR Payments platform.

About Datatel Communications Inc

Twenty-five years ago, we launched Datatel with the vision to deliver innovative payment software, and secure IVR communication solutions to help our clients become more agile, profitable, secure, and successful.

Datatel’s IVR Payments, Payment Technology, and transaction automation solutions are employed globally by thousands of businesses, healthcare providers, academic institutions, government, software companies, and service providers.

Our success comes from investing in our people, our customers, our partners, and technology. With a focus on innovation, we have arrived at a service delivery model that guarantees our customers’ satisfaction.