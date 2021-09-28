Dr. Edwina Baskin-Bey selected for IAOTP’s Empowered Woman Award

Dr. Edwina S. Baskin-Bey Founder, Owner & President of the EGCC (The Expert Global Consulting Consortium) was recently chosen to receive the Empowered Woman of the Year Award for 2021 given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). Her exemplary role as a female Physician Scientist and talented entrepreneur displays her influence, capability, and proficiency.

Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor in itself, only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. With innovation and compassion, these women empower others to reach their goals, while creating change for future generations. Furthermore, Dr. Baskin-Bey, will be honored for her 2020 selection as Top Physician Scientist of the Year at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala being held in New York City at the Plaza Hotel this December. www.iaotp.com/award-gala

The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated “Choosing Dr. Baskin-Bey for this most recent recognition was an easy decision for our panel to make. She provides visionary leadership within the Oncology Pharmaceutical Industry and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she can empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all of her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing work from this woman.”

With two decades of professional experience as an international biopharmaceutical veteran and award-winning Physician Scientist, Dr. Baskin-Bey has certainly proven herself as an extraordinary professional and expert in the field. She is a dynamic, results-driven leader who has demonstrated success not only as a Physician Scientist but also as a strategic Global Oncology product developer. Dr. Baskin-Bey is the Founder, Owner and President of The EGCC, which is an elite multi-national consulting firm, that offers an untried approach to Oncology Consulting, with representation in the USA, United Kingdom, Netherlands and Germany, and further growing world-wide.

Dr. Baskin-Bey’s areas of expertise include, Oncology, Surgery, Gastroenterology, Radiation Therapy, Immunology, Kidney & Liver Transplantation, Basic Science Research Principles, Clinical Trials and Public Speaking. She holds a strong healthcare and business acumen, with a certificate in international business from INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France.

Dr. Baskin-Bey received her Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Hunter College and Medical Degree from Mount Sinai/NYU School of Medicine, both located in New York City. She was trained in General Surgery and Oncology at The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota; in Clinical Trial Biostatistics from EORTC, Brussels, Belgium;; and in Basic Science Research Principles by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland.

Her impressive repertoire of prior roles has included, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Board Member at Nanobiotix, a Paris, France-based oncology clinical-stage nanomedicine company. Prior to, Dr. Baskin-Bey was Chief Medical Officer of Innocrin Pharmaceuticals, a biotech focused on small molecules for the treatment of solid tumors. She joined Innocrin from Janssen Oncology (Johnson & Johnson), where she steered both early- and late-stage oncology development programs for newly in-licensed products. Precursory to, whilst based at Astellas Pharma in the EU, she was responsible for both early- and late-stage oncology clinical development, medical affairs as well as life cycle management and drug-launch of large global oncology programs.

Throughout her remarkable career, Dr. Baskin-Bey has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized in numerous publications and magazines worldwide for her outstanding leadership roles and commitment to the Oncology Pharmaceutical Industry. She will be featured in T.I.P. (Top Industry Professional) Magazine and will be considered for the famous Reuters Building broadcast in Times Square, New York City this fall.

For her undergraduate achievements she earned the Golden Key Honor Society Award. For her post-doctoral research whilst at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, Dr. Baskin-Bey was presented with the Dr. Kaare K Nygaard Surgical Award for excellence in Basic Science Research, the Balfour Symposium Surgical Research Award, the NIH NIDDK Research Training Grant Award, the Mayo Medical School Diversity Scholarship & Travel Award and the Louis & Rachel Rudin Foundation-Sigma Xi Research Fellowship Award. She also earned the Spot Recognition Award for being exceptional in Medical Affairs during her leadership in the European Oncology Pharmaceutical Industry.

Aside from her past successful career, Dr. Baskin-Bey also currently serves as an Executive Board of Director for two companies, Fight Cancer Global, Houston, TX, a non-profit organization, and Catalyst Clinical Research, Wilmington, NC, an oncology-specialized Clinical Research Organization.

Looking back, Dr. Baskin-Bey attributes her success to her desire for learning and challenge, her diligence, both academic and industry mentors and last but not least, her strong familial support. She has a true passion for her service and high integrity in all her professional and personal endeavors. When not working, she enjoys traveling with her family (especially returning home to NYC), yoga and watching scary movies. For the future, she plans to continue to make a difference in the Oncology Pharmaceutical space by bringing medicines to patients in need.

