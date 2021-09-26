Allan’s Pet Center Announces New Location in East Los Angeles

Drew Creed, chief handler exotic pet expert, is excited about the upcoming opening, not least of all because of the larger space the new location will have. With all this room, we can take in more pets and offer an even larger variety of animals to choose from. One of the first new additions to the shop is a monkey-tailed skink, an exotic skink native to the Solomon Islands.

When asked about the biggest benefit of the expansion, Drew referred to the customers. Many people travel to the West Los Angeles location from the San Gabriel Valley and East Los Angeles, and the new location will cut down on travel time and distance. The potential customer base will also grow, given that there are plenty of people interested in acquiring pets who do not have the time to travel across the city.

Allan’s Pet Center is LA’s premier exotic pet store. It’s been in operation since 1963 and has been standing in West Los Angeles since 2016. The stores carry fish, reptiles, amphibians, birds, and more. The in-store breeding program for feeder animals allows for pure quality control. For more information, check out Allan’s Pet Center at www.allanspetcenter.com.

