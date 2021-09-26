Will Reilly with VisitPay to Speak at TKG’s Trends in the Consumer Revenue Cycle: Best Practices in Personalization and Digital Engagement Webinar

About Will Reilly



Will leads VisitPays marketing efforts, from brand and message to demand programs, client expansion and digital presence. With 15 years experience at major corporations and startups in Europe and the United States, Will was most recently VP of Product Marketing for IBM, guiding a community of over 1,200 marketers. He led IBM in the state of Idaho for a number of years, where he was responsible for community engagement and corporate advocacy. In London, he worked for the IBM Consulting Group and supported supply chain reengineering projects for insurance companies, banks and telcos in many countries across Europe.

Originally from England, Will lives in Eagle, Idaho with his wife and two children. Will holds a BA in English from University College London.

About VisitPay



VisitPay has reimagined the patient financial experience by combining our origins in consumer finance with expertise in healthcare technology.

We meet patients where they are with flexible financing options, bills that are easy to understand, and tools to help manage and pay in a way that is tailored to them. When you connect a great clinical experience with a world-class financial experience, everyone wins.

VisitPay is on a journey with an ever-growing community of healthcare leaders to offer patients this better alternative.

Event Synopsis



The impact of COVID-19, along with the accelerated rise in expectations from patients regarding the quality of the digital experience, places tremendous pressure on health systems.

With pressure comes opportunities for healthcare providers to create a personalized digital financial experience that is empowering and intuitive for their patients.

Join revenue cycle expert Terri Meier, along with healthcare technology thought leaders Kristin Burns, Will Reilly, and Ben Colton, as they offer the top 5 best practices to personalize engagement and support your digital patients.

Key Topics Include:



1. Consolidated Experience



2. Tailored Payment Options



3. Easy and Immediate Access to Support



4. Proactive Communications



5. Digital and Mobile First

About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

###