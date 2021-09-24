Campbellsville, Kentucky Sep 24, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Wealthy Women are Starving for ACCEPTANCE and CONTENTMENT, Says Luxury Private Inner Coach Jennifer Huffman.

While being wealthy is great and has amazing perks, it doesn’t heal past traumas or provides acceptance and contentment deep in our souls, according to a leading expert in Trauma Healing for Women.

Jennifer Huffman, Trauma Expert at Jennifer Lynn Coaching said, “The 2009 story of domestic violence by former Kentucky State Rep then ending in the murder of a precious soul, has left a deep impression on my heart for many reasons. His actions demonstrate that when you don’t take the time to do the inner work and to connect the dots of past traumas to what is going on in your life now, then you are headed for disaster. The same applies to women, we must take responsibility and heal our inner traumas so we as mothers and women in “power” don’t negatively affect our happiness and upcoming generation. Wealthy women don’t usually get a lot of sympathies when they mention being unhappy, held back, scared, or unfulfilled but it’s time to listen, believe and guide them to healing”.

“Inner work can be confusing and overwhelming without guidance, strategy, and compassion, and without knowing what you are doing, you can uncover things you may not know how to handle! The thing with trauma is one day or for a much longer time you may be fine, then out of nowhere something happens, triggers an embedded trauma and your whole life is in disarray. Now what? When you don’t feel contentment and acceptance within yourself then that’s your inner alarm telling you that you have trauma, and it needs to be addressed.”

Jennifer Lynn Coaching ethos is that we should love unveiling WHO we are and WHY? Having support from a survivor of domestic violence, narcissism, negative generational programming, and PTSD allows each of her clients to connect on such a level, it makes healing filling and exciting for them! “The whole private coaching approach means that I am dedicated to healing women and also available when times arise in life as they do, so I can guide them effectively without facing setbacks that feel much more like “I’m failing”.

Huffman added, “A trauma coach is for everyone because we have all had traumas in our past that shadow our everyday life in confidence, limiting beliefs and relationships. We can’t always control what someone is going to say or do, so it is our responsibility to discover what triggers us and why. That’s the guidance an expert trauma coach can deliver!”

Contact: Jennifer Huffman

E-Mail: mentalhealthwellnessbydesign@gmail.com

Media Contact