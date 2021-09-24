Nathan A. Monaco, MD, an Orthopedic Surgeon with Crystal Clinic Orthopedic Center

New York City, New York Sep 23, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – A board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopedic hand and upper extremity surgeon, Dr. Monaco is affiliated with Crystal Clinic Orthopedic Center, seeing patients at their offices in Montrose, Green, Canton, and Hudson, Ohio. He specializes in advanced, minimally invasive procedures to treat a wide range of conditions affecting the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder.

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, a physician-owned orthopedic hospital, brings together Greater Akron’s most respected group of orthopedic surgeons. Performing more than 15,500 surgeries each year, its team of board-certified medical professionals is dedicated to orthopedic care and uses its skill and knowledge to help patients improve their quality of life.

In regards to his educational background, Dr. Monaco earned his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He then completed his residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)-Hamot, and his fellowship in surgery of the hand and upper extremities at Stony Brook University Hospital.

With various areas of interest, the doctor is board-certified in orthopedic surgery & surgery of the hand by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery (ABOS). The ABOS is an organization with the goal of establishing educational and professional standards for orthopaedic residents and surgeons as well as evaluating the qualifications and competence of orthopaedic surgeons.

Continuously advancing his efforts, Dr. Monaco is a board-eligible member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and a candidate member of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand.

Orthopedic surgery is the branch of surgery concerned with conditions involving the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic surgeons use both surgical and non-surgical means to treat musculoskeletal trauma, spine diseases, sports injuries, degenerative diseases, infections, tumors, and congenital disorders.

On a more personal note, Dr. Monaco enjoys staying active and healthy and being around people he loves. He and his family enjoy outdoor activities such as golfing, skiing, walking, and running.

Learn More about Dr. Nathan A. Monaco:

Through his findatopdoc profile, https://www.findatopdoc.com/doctor/82294986-Nathan-Monaco-Hand-Surgeon or through Crystal Clinic Orthopedic Center, https://www.crystalclinic.com/monaco

