ElevateTrips’ CEO awards winners at Emirates Cricket D-50 2021

The six teams carrying the names Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and Emirates Blues competed to win the league. The teams included some of the most talented senior and up-and-coming players from the emirates.

On this occasion, associate sponsor ElevateTrips Founder & CEO, Mr Micky Bhatia said, The UAE government has always promoted sports by bringing in the right policies and creating a supportive ecosystem for its people. Various initiatives are focused on promoting sports and creating awareness about the need of adopting a healthier lifestyle. We have partnered with Emirates D-50 to extend our support to the sports community and promoting the idea of healthy life. We at ElevateTrips, understand the importance of the little details while giving a wholesome experience to our customers, be it Flight, Hotels, Packages or Activities where they can cherish the incredible moments with their families.

ElevateTrips caters to the diverse needs of travellers. By offering competitively priced flights on over 450 airlines, more than 1.5 million hotels all around the world and complete holiday package solutions for top destinations and beyond, elevate trips have travel options for every traveller. From the business trip to bonding to experiences; Elevate Trips offers not just a seamless travel experience but more to what is been expected by the customers. The team of experts ensures customers likes and interests are incorporated into their itinerary so that each trip is unique.

The company is engaged with the UAE Emirates Cricket board and is committed to partner with similar causes.

