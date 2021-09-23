Lorraine Prowse, Patent and Trademark Agent, Prowse Chowne LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Webcast

About Lorraine Prowse



Lorraine Prowse is a Registered Canadian Patent and Trademark Agent working at the law firm of Prowse Chowne LLP. She has been working in the field of patents and trademarks since 2010. Her practice focuses on the drafting and prosecution of patents and trademarks in Canada. She guides her clients through these processes and helps them to identify strategies to protect their intellectual property and manage their IP assets. In addition to tools and methods utilized in the oil and gas industry, Lorraine drafts and prosecutes patents for a wide array of machines, methods and other types of invention.

About Prowse Chowne LLP



Prowse Chowne LLP has built and sustained a reputation for excellence and leadership in many areas of law over the past 60 years. Our firm is not only a respected name in all levels of court, tribunals and commercial institutions, but also a recognized and trusted name in the community. Our ultimate objective is to deliver legal services of the highest possible quality in a timely and efficient manner.

Abstract



Over the years, significant waves of developments in trademark law have shaped the way businesses in the U.S. and Canada select, register, and enforce their brands. The reshaping of the legal landscape continues this 2021 as a wider range of changes are expected to emerge from the rapid growth of digital technology. Brand owners and trademark attorneys need to be fully aware of the recent trends and developments that will potentially dominate the rest of the year.

In this LIVE CLE program, a panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will guide you through the recent developments in Canadian and U.S. trademark laws as well as notable court rulings. Further, speakers will offer up effective strategies in enforcing your or your clients trademark rights in the midst of changing legal climate.

Key topics include:



 Canadian Trademark Laws



o Recent Enforcement Trends



o Notable Court Rulings



 Considerations in Managing a Trademark Portfolio



 Potential Issues and Challenges



 Handling Infringement Issues



 Effective Trademark Enforcement Strategies

