BYD Announces Dealership Agreement with 1 Source Material Handling Inc.

BYD Material Handling has entered into a dealership agreement with 1 Source Material Inc. expanding its presence into Southern California market.

1 Source Material Handling, in business since 2003, takes a consultative approach to find the optimal solution for each scenario their customers may have. The company, which had been searing for an Iron phosphate product to bring to market, choose BYD because of its fully vertically integrated solution and long history of quality.

“There are two things that are really exciting about BYD. The significant savings to our customers bottom lines and getting toxic fumes, acid, and lead out of the work environment,” said 1 Source President John Howard. “BYD’s commitment to support in the US is top notch. Our sales, parts, service, & rental teams are very impressed with the BYD support organization. This gives us the confidence to promote them as the best solution for our customer’s material handling needs.”

“Partnering with 1 Source Material Inc. will bring BYD’s clean, innovative technology to customers in into Southern California. This technology will improve their production and help their bottom line,” said Terry Rains, Director of BYD North America’s Forklift Division. “1 Source Material Inc. is an ideal partner for BYD, bringing a strong focus on customer service and years of industry experience.”

BYD’s material handling equipment simplifies operations by delivering a single-battery multi-shift solution. Spare batteries, cooling down batteries, and battery swapping are a thing of the past. BYD forklifts charge to full in under 90 minutes and run for up to 15-plus hours. When using opportunity charging, on breaks and downtime, your operation can truly run for 24 hours without thinking about batteries.

Unlike Lead-Acid batteries, and some “drop-in” lithium-ion batteries, BYD’s Iron Phosphate batteries feature high energy density while remaining environmentally friendly. There is no need for special ventilation requirements, watering infrastructure, or corrosion control.

As a first in the industry, BYD also offers a 110v / 15-amp plug-in charger capable of recharging its Iron Phosphate batteries. Because the Iron-Phosphate battery handles opportunity charging easily, you can even plug it in like you would your cell phone.

About BYD

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. Globally, BYD is committed to corporate social responsibility, monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We select only suppliers who share our commitment to labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact: Jim Skeen/media relations specialist at jim.skeen@byd.com/661-264-8365.