Solely Showcases Two New Organically Delicious Products At Expo East 2021

Solely is expanding its fruit jerky line to include a flavorful blend of vegetables. The Organic Veggie Jerky comes in two flavors – one, a refreshing mixture of cucumber, celery, parsley, nopal, and pineapple and, the other, a juicy combination of carrot, ginger, turmeric, and pineapple. The Organic Veggie Jerky contains only four or five ingredients and will be available to consumers soon. Each 0.8-ounce jerky contains no added sugar and no preservatives.

Soley will also be introducing Dried Organic Mango Pieces that come in a convenient single-serve pouch and are perfect for on-the-go snacking. Launching this September, these mouth-watering mango pieces are packed with flavor while only containing one ingredient, real, whole fruit, and nothing else. The 1-ounce pouches, available in 10-count packs, contain no added sugar, no preservatives, and no sulfites.

We have been hard at work perfecting a vegetable jerky for a while now and are excited to debut this delicious product at Expo East, said Simon Sacal, Solelys CEO. We also understand our consumers need healthy on-the-go options which is why we developed these pouches that are made with only one ingredient, and make clean eating easy!

Solely uses a patented cold-pressing process to transform fresh, organic produce into tasty, all-natural, single portion jerky and dried fruit snacks. By gently and slowly drying their fruit in their processing facilities, the tasting experience is like biting into a fresh fruit in texture, aroma, and taste without the added sugars and preservatives like most products on the market.

Natural Products Expo East will take place September 23-25 at Pennsylvania Convention Center located at 1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Solely invites attendees to stop by booth #611 to sample its entire product line including the flavorful Veggie Jerky and Dried Organic Mango Pieces. For more information on Solely, please visit https://solely.com/.

About Solely



Solely Inc. is a subsidiary of Mexico City-based Fruitex, SA of Mexico, a 1,000-strong, innovative clean food company that is rethinking how food is developed, grown, sourced, processed, and sold. Through Solely, Fruitex approaches each point in the product life cycle as a new problem to be solved, creating innovative methods of farming and production that result in revolutionary brands with a tangible difference. Solely is a complete lifestyle concept rather than a single product and has plans to roll out a wide variety of items across multiple categories.

