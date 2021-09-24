Author Magda Alexander Releases New Historical Cozy Mystery

Whats a bright young woman to do when her brother becomes the main suspect in a murder? Why, solve the case of course.

England. 1923. After a year away at finishing school where she learned etiquette, deportment, and the difference between a salad fork and a fish one, Kitty Worthington is eager to return home. But minutes after she and her brother Ned board the Golden Arrow, the unthinkable happens. A woman with a mysterious connection to her brother is poisoned, and the murderer can only be someone aboard the train.

When Scotland Yard hones in on Ned as the main suspect, Kitty sets out to investigate. Not an easy thing to do while juggling the demands of her debut season and a mother intent on finding a suitable, aristocratic husband for her.

With the aid of her maid, two noble beaus, and a flatulent Basset Hound named Sir Winston, Kitty treads a fearless path through the glamorous world of high society and Londons dark underbelly alike to find the murderer. For if she fails, the insufferable Inspector Crawford will most surely hang a noose around her brothers neck.

Murder on the Golden Arrow will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats upon its release.

Book Information:



Murder on the Golden Arrow



The Kitty Worthington Mysteries, Book 1



By Magda Alexander



Publisher: Hearts Afire Publishing



Release Date: September 21, 2021



ISBN: 978-1943321117



ASIN: B096G5QGWR



Page: 237



Genre: Historical Mystery, Cozy Historical Mystery

About the Author:



Magda Alexander is the USA Today bestselling author of several books, including the popular STORM DAMAGES series. She’s equally at home writing historical mysteries and sexy contemporary romances. When she’s not glued to her laptop writing her next book, Magda loves to bake delicious goodies and try out new recipes in her Instant Pot. A lifelong learner, Magda earned her degree from the University of Maryland and now resides in a city whose history dates back to colonial times.

Contact:



Website: https://www.magdaalexander.com/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/MagdaAlexander



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MagdaAlexanderRomanceAuthor



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/magdaalexanderromance/



BookBuzz: https://bookbuzz.net/blog/historical-mystery-murder-on-the-golden-arrow-by-magda-alexander/

