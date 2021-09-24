Hardbacon Unveils Top Contactless Payment Solutions In Canada

Canadians are using contactless payment methods through their phones, but the apps they are using may surprise you.

Canada is home to some of the world’s top up-and-coming fintech companies and startups operational across a range of fintech subcategories including payment solutions. While Americans have been relying on Venmo, a social media, peer-to-peer payment service that allows you to instantly pay your friends and family through an app, Canadian fintech companies have birthed their own peer-to-peer payment alternatives.

“The pandemic has accelerated the demand to make banking easier for consumers and dedicated payment applications are part of the solution,” said Hardbacon CEO, Julien Brault. “It’s exciting to see fellow Canadian fintech companies rise to the occasion”.

Hardbacon, a personal finance application used by more than 30,000 Canadians, released today its ranking of the top Venmo alternatives in Canada. To establish the ranking, Hardbacon looked at various factors including company size, ratings and more. The top contactless payment solutions that made the cut include:

2021 Top Contactless Payment Solutions Ranking by Hadbacon

Wealthsimple Cash

Plastk

Interac eTransfer

Wise

PayPal

Plastiq

ShakePay

Hardbacon’s Canadian contactless payment solutions ranking, including the complete list of companies, can be found in more detail on Hardbacon’s blog, HERE.

About Hardbacon

Bacon Financial Technologies, better known by its brand name Hardbacon, is dedicated to helping Canadians make better financial decisions, get wealthier and achieve their financial goals. The company, which has secured 2.4 million in funding, markets a mobile app that links to its users’ accounts and helps them plan, budget and invest. Hardbacon also enables its users to compare different financial services such as credit cards, bank accounts, online brokers and robo-advisors. The company also markets its technology to financial institutions to help them accelerate their digital transformation.