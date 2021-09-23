Zulma Suarez Gonzalez selected as Empowered Woman by IAOTP

Zulma N. Suarez Gonzalez, Finance Director of the Boston Scientific in Dorado, Puerto Rico, was recently chosen to receive the Empowered Woman of the Year Award for 2021 given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). Her exemplary role as a female business professional and talented finance director displays her influence, capability, and proficiency.

Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor in itself, only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. With innovation and compassion, these women empower others to reach their goals, while creating change for future generations. Furthermore, Zulma will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala being held at the Plaza Hotel this December. www.iaotp.com/award-gala

The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated “Choosing Zulma for this most recent recognition was an easy decision for our panel to make. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she can empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all of her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing work from this woman.”

With over three decades of professional experience as a seasoned and trusted Finance Director, Zulma has certainly proven herself as an accomplished professional and expert in her field. As a dynamic and passionate results-driven leader, Zulma has demonstrated success not only within the Medical Devices and Pharma Industries but in every role she has ever served. Currently, she is the finance Director at Boston Scientific, Dorado Operations. Zulma oversees the Ops Finance department for Dorado’s BSC manufacturing operations and government relations.

Her impressive repertoire of prior roles has included providing services to companies such as Allergan Medical Optics, General Instruments, Digital Equipment, Abbott Labs, Biovail Labs, Boston Scientific and for the non-profit PCUSA. Zulma has worked throughout Puerto Rico, USA, Canada, Mexico and Eastern Europe. She is fluent in both Spanish and English.

Zulma’s key areas of expertise encompass but are not limited to business process, business planning, new product costing, capital investment, ABC costing, analytical skills, continuous improvement metrics, inventory management, YOY std cost improvement, budget and spend control strategies, SOX compliance and controls, business interruption claims, people development, grants & incentives management and government affairs.

Before embarking on her professional career path, Zulma earned an MBA in Industrial Management from the Inter-American University of Puerto-Rico San German Campus and BBA in Accounting from the University of Puerto Rico, Mayaguez Campus.

Throughout her illustrious career, Zulma has received awards, accolades and been recognized worldwide for her outstanding leadership and commitment to her profession. She was featured in Top Industry Professionals (TIP) Magazine. For 2021 Zulma will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award given by IAOTP. In previous years, Zulma was honored by the International Society of Female Professionals and was recognized as one of Puerto Rico’s Top Women Industrial Executives. As a team player, Zulma led her team to receive the BSC Corporate Winning Spirit Award. In 2020 Zulma Received the Finance Sector Award by Puerto Rico Industrial Woman.

Aside from her successful career, Zulma volunteers her spare time by helping and mentoring young women as well as volunteering at homeless shelters and giving back to women and children in need. She is a member of the PR Medical Devices Cluster Board and the PRMA’s Women’s Chapter. Zulma also enjoys being a Site Sponsor of the BSC Women’s Network at Dorado Operation. Zulma was a Guest Puerto Rico Industrial Woman, Influential Women Stories of PRMA Woman’s Chapter where she was able to share her story as an influencer, In March 2021 Zulma was a Guest panelist having the opportunity to Interview Hon J Gonzalez – Puerto Rico Resident Commisioner – at 2021 Annual PRMA Convention- August 2021

Looking back, Zulma attributes her success to her perseverance, mentors she has had the honor of working alongside and remaining passionate in all her business endeavors. When not working, she is dedicated to spending quality time with her family. For the future, Zulma plans to retire and become a full-time consultant and mentor to provide guidance and lend her expertise for the benefit of Puerto Rico’s social and economic continued progress.

Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xGdtWd5q1I

For more information on Zulma N. Suarez Gonzalez please visit:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/zulma-n-suarez-gonzalez-908a779/

