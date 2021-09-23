Rely on the Expertise of Longo’s Solar Lawn Windows, a Company that will Exceed your Expectations.

Landscape design and a well-kept garden are critical parts of any home or business. They make a huge impact on the look of the property, the curb appeal, and ultimately on its value. Longo’s Solar Lawn Windows is an excellent choice for residential or commercial lawn care and landscape services.

As an experienced veteran-owned company in Arizona, Longo’s Solar Lawn Windows understands the value that green lawns and well-designed landscapes add to homes and businesses. The company does it all to make the most out of its customers’ outdoor space and improve the appearance of their properties by regularly cleaning, cutting lawns, and performing a wide array of services that allow customers to enjoy a more functional and beautiful area to relax and enjoy.

The company began its operations in 2018 as a solar panel cleaning company and quickly understood its customers’ needs, growing into other service sectors. Veteran Owner Joshua Longo first understood that solar panels should be cleaned regularly to keep them functioning at optimal levels, like any other part of the home. Neglecting to provide the proper maintenance can result in a decrease in efficiency and higher energy bills.

He realized there was a niche when he tried hiring different companies to do the job and found out they were overpriced and without any insurance coverage. He worked hard to make the business come to life, providing his customers with better service at a far better rate. He was also able to create jobs for other veterans like himself. He made it possible for people to have an easier time maintaining their properties, saving them time and money.

The importance of a well-maintained lawn and landscape around the home or business is often overlooked. Grass cutting, weed removal, trimming of hedges are just some of the things that need to be done regularly. The company provides the best pricing for lawn maintenance needs. Estimates are always free, and the team looks forward to helping clients maximize the value of their investment.

Those looking for landscape and Lawn maintenance in Yuma, AZ, are welcomed to learn more about Longo’s Solar Lawn Windows and all the commercial and residential services for Yuma, AZ, residents by visiting its official website.