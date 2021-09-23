Dr. Herbert Barry III will be featured in IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leader Publication

Herbert Barry III, Ph.D Professor Emeritus for the University of Pittsburgh was recently chosen to be featured in the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).

While being selected to be published in IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication, is an honor in itself, only 50 of the world’s most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.

These special honorees are hand selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion, and strength. They have made outstanding contributions to society; they have impacted their industries and are respected in their trades. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree and the book is anticipated to be released in the 4th quarter of 2021.

Dr. Barry has exemplary brilliance in his field and has dedicated more than sixty years of his career as a psychologist. He was recognized as Top Psychologist of the Year for 2018 and received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. Dr. Barry was inducted into IAOTP’s exclusive Hall of Fame, and he will attend their Annual Awards Gala being held at the Plaza Hotel in New York City this December.

Dr. Barry has certainly proven himself as an accomplished Psychologist and expert in the field. He has demonstrated success not only in the mental healthcare field but also as a successful Professor at the University of Pittsburgh. He is regarded by his peers as one of the nation’s top Psychologists.

His impressive repertoire of prior roles has included USPHS-NIMH Research Fellow for Yale University; Assistant Professor of Psychology for Yale University; Assistant Professor of Psychology for the University of Connecticut before joining the University of Pittsburgh, School of Pharmacy as a Research Associate Professor in 1963. At the University of Pittsburgh, Dr. Barry served as Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences over the past 48 years.

Dr. Barry received his B.A. from Harvard University in 1952, his MS from Yale University in 1953 and his PhD from Yale University in 1957.

Through his illustrious career, Dr. Barry has been active in his community and recognized worldwide for his outstanding leadership and commitment to the mental health care profession. He has received many awards, accolades and has been featured in numerous publications multiple years in a row such as Marquis Who’s Who in Medicine, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering, Who’s Who in America, and Who’s Who in the World. Dr. Barry was featured on the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In 1977 he was a recipient of the Research Scientist Development Award by the National Institute of Mental Health.

Dr. Barry has sat on many Boards and continues to be active in his community. Currently he is still on the Board of Directors for the Center for Study of Economics. He was on the Board of Directors for the Robert Schalkenbach Foundation from 1996-2011, he was a Member of the Allegheny County Democratic Committee, past President of the Division of Psychopharmacology for the American Psychological Association and sat on the Executive Committee for the American Name Society.

Dr. Barry is also a Fellow of the American Psychological Association, Former Member of its Council of Representatives; Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Member of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology, Sigma Xi, and Phi Beta Kappa. He was a former Member on the Sociobehavioral Subcommittee, AIDS Research Review Committee, National Institute on Drug Abuse, Member of the Alcohol Research Review Committee for the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and was also the Principal Adviser for PhD Dissertations for the School of Pharmacy for the University of Pittsburgh.

Aside from his successful career as a Professor, Dr. Barry is also a published Author and Contributor to over 250 Articles in Professional Journals. In 2017 he was published in the Journal of Psychohistory for his article titled “Fears and Hopes About Donald Trump’s Presidential Performance,” and was the Author of several prior articles about Presidents of the United States. In 1991 he was the co-author of “Adolescence: An Anthropological Inquiry”, and co-author of “Actions of Alcohol” in 1970. From 1974-1990 Dr. Barry served as Field Editor for the Journal “Psychpharmacology.”

Looking back, Dr. Barry attributes his success to his experience, education, mentors he has had along the way and staying passionate in all his endeavors. Dr. Barry says he has been blessed, he loves doing what he is doing, and feels this is just the beginning. When he is not working Dr. Barry enjoys chess, reading and the arts. Dr. Barry hopes that his most important scientific contributions are in the future. One of those is an essay he wrote titled “Abraham Lincoln’s Maternal and National Affiliation.”

https://www.pharmacy.pitt.edu/directory/profile.php?profile=6&type=Faculty

