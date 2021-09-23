Traverse Bay Farms Announces No Price Change for Montmorency Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate

Traverse Bay Farms has recently announced their will be no price increases for it’s popular Michigan-Grown, Montmorency tart cherry juice concentrate and tart cherry capsules.

2021 was a tough year for the Michigan cherry crop. While the numbers are still being calculated, it is estimated the market lost upto 60% or more the entire tart cherry crop during the 2021 cherry season.

However, even with this loss, customers of Traverse Bay Farms will not have to worry about an increase in the price for the tart cherry juice or tart cherry capsules.

Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage has taken a stand to say even with the loss of the crop, the company will not increase prices its cherry juice and cherry juice concentrate products and tart cherry capsules.

According to Andy LaPointe, Director of Marketing with Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage, “The 2021 cherry crop suffered tremendous loss due to several weather-related issues including freezing temperatures, high wind and more. However, no matter what happens to the year-over-year crop yield, we know our customers depend on the naturally health benefits of our tart cherry juice and tart cherry capsules. So, for the foreseeable future, we don’t plan on raising our prices and will still offer free shipping, too.”

Mr. LaPointe continued, “We want to let our customers know they, even with the potential of inflantionary pressure of other products, they don’t have to worry about any increase in prices. We will also continue to offer free shipping our customers purchase a mini-case of Montmorency tart cherry juice or mix-n-match 8 items.”

Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage has won 30+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Thier products distributed in over five countries across the globe and 42 States domestically in the United States.

For more information about Traverse Bay Farms/ Fruit Advantage and their products, visit their site at www.traversebayfarms.com or www.fruitadvantage.com and view the blog section.

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 30+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.