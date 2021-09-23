Filipino-made Web App Makes Virtual Reunions More Fun

Gameroom is a browser-based virtual meeting app that puts you and your friends in your very own gameshow! The host just needs to create a new game, choosing between Charades or Pinoy Henyo (a game similar to HeadBandz), to create a private gameroom. Other players are then sent out invitations to join the game. Once all players are ready, the web app runs the game show – keeping track of scores, player turns, guess words and even controls the cameras! Gameroom toggles the cameras to show the current player and your teammates. The overall experience is very fluid and smooth so all players need to focus on is having fun! Theres no need to fidget with extra gadgets or additional apps, no need to spotlight players on Zoom, and no need to manually keep track of scores. It really makes virtual reunions something you would like to do more often. Gameroom is one of the first web apps in the world to use the Zoom Video SDK. It uses Zoom technology and servers for the virtual meeting, while integrating additional elements of the game.

Gameroom is currently on a public beta and is completely free to use during this time. Just visit https://gameroom.app using a web browser (Google Chrome is recommended) to start playing. No need to download or install anything.

Gameroom was created by Stephen Lee, a programmer based in Manila, Philippines. He is the founder of Forthmedia (https://forthmedia.net), a digital agency established way back in 1999 specialising in development of websites, mobile apps and augmented reality experiences.

###