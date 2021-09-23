Accel Research Sites now recruiting for schizophrenia clinical trial

A new clinical trial hopes to provide a drug to address those symptoms and give those with schizophrenia a new option.

Accel Research Sites in Lakeland is currently recruiting new participants for a clinical trial for Avanir Pharmaceuticals. Researchers are seeking patients who have been diagnosed with schizophrenia and who are taking a second-generation antipsychotic but who have continued to have negative symptoms for the last six months.

Often, when people think about clinical trials, they think about treatments that can help with physical health, said Lora Parahovnik, CEO of Accel Research Sites. At Accel Research Sites, we have just as much of an emphasis on trials that can help with mental health. Were excited about the possibilities of this clinical trial for those living with schizophrenia and their loved ones.

The trial seeks those 18 to 60 years old. It will last for six months, with seven visits over the time period. The medication is administered by capsule, and there will be a placebo group. Patients will need a reliable informant or willing therapist or medical provider who is able to provide information to the study team.

Dr. Rosa Negrón Muñoz is the principal investigator for this study at the Lakeland Site. They are looking for all eligible patients and hopes to enroll as many participants as possible in this trial. Those interested can visit https://accelresearchsites.com/ to fill out a contact form to have a staff member reach out to them with more information.

About Accel Research Sites



Accel Research Sites is a multi-therapeutic network of clinical research sites dedicated to the expert delivery of treatment options to patients and providers. They partner with the most innovative and significant pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies worldwide to advance healthcare and wellness in the communities they serve.

###