Cleveland Kitchen Brings The Heat To Expo East With New Kimchi And Pickle Offerings

The fermentation-forward brand gained notoriety for being the creators of fresh, crunchy, unpasteurized, and probiotic sauerkrauts with unique flavors and out of the box usage occasions. The food innovators have continued to explore outside of their marquee item sauerkraut and have ventured into additional gut-healthy offerings, making it easier than ever for Americans to incorporate fermented foods into their everyday diets. The team at Cleveland Kitchen is excited to be exhibiting plant-based, non-GMO, gluten-free, and keto-friendly items during this years showcase.

The first innovation that the brand will be offering is a delicious, authentic, daily Classic Kimchi. With the help of talented Cleveland local Korean Chef Heejung Gumbs, Cleveland Kitchen made its version of the classic Korean side with garlic, greens, and Gochugaru red peppers for the perfect touch of heat on eggs, toast, rice dishes or as a snack all by itself. The second innovation that the brand will be presenting during the show is its Dilly Garlic Pickles which come in both chips and spears which go through an unheated fresh-packed process using naturally fermented vinegars, fresh herbs, and spices. This method pickles each chip and spear with a light fermentation, making for a crisp and flavorful bite thats soon to be a consumer favorite.

Our team couldnt be more excited to be back in person at Expo East highlighting our newest items and celebrating with the Natural Products community, said Drew Anderson, co-Founder, and CEO of Cleveland Kitchen. Were looking forward to the chance to connect with those at the show and let them see for themselves why these new items are absolute show-stoppers.

Cleveland Kitchen will be exhibiting at Booth #2358 during Natural Products Expo East from September 22-25 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center located at 1101 Arch St. Philadelphia, PA 19107. For more information on Natural Products Expo East, please visit www.expoeast.com. For more information on Cleveland Kitchen, please visit www.clevelandkitchen.com.

