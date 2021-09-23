Causelink Team from Sologic delivers Enterprise flexibility for smaller organizations

Causelink Team provides essential RCA tools and the capability to collaborate with your team. The system supports cause & effect diagrams, 5 Whys, Ishikawa/fishbone diagrams, incident timelines, corrective/preventative actions, and reports in PDF or DOCX format. The system also includes robust action tracking, ensuring that your actions get completed and prevent future problems.

Causelink Team is perfect for organizations wanting to move beyond spreadsheets and static documents but may not need the full capabilities of Causelink Enterprise. Causelink Team is an out-of-the-box solution that enables work to be completed on mobile devices, where data can be input via voice-to-text and cameras can push photos/videos directly to the RCA file.

Causelink Team is deployed as a named-user, SaaS solution.

Learn more about Causelink: https://www.sologic.com/en-us/rca-software/overview



Schedule a Causelink Team demo: https://www.sologic.com/en-us/rca-software/causelink-team/clt-demo



Free trial of Causelink Individual: https://www.sologic.com/en-us/rca-software/single-user/causelink-individual

About Sologic



The Sologic Root Cause Analysis (RCA) method is used by leading organizations around the globe. Sologic’s experienced team provides training, e-learning, software and investigations to help companies solve their most challenging problems, big and small. Supporting productivity, collaboration and culture, Causelink software helps solve the toughest problems and gives leaders the power to continuously improve their organization. Sologic is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization.

