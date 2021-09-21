Northwest Arkansas Fence Company Fills an Industry Void

It might be difficult to believe that we cannot quickly find a solution to a problem with a simple online search. Especially today, when we order everything from groceries to box office movies with the click of a button. When Calvin Smith and his business partners found themselves in search of a Fayetteville Arkansas fence installation company, they were having a hard time finding a reputable local fence company. As franchisees in other industries, they collectively wondered whether there was a fence franchise in the United States. Their next Web search was fortuitous. Having found Superior Fence & Rail, Calvin says they were impressed with not only the size of the company but their impeccable reputation, “it was clear that there isn’t another fencing company in the same league when it comes to customer satisfaction and a professional business model.”

Superior Fence & Rail of Arkansas will do what other fence companies cannot.

Over the last year-and-a-half, many industries have experienced materials shortages. Long product lead times and lengthened project timelines are almost expected these days. One thing that Superior Fence & Rail of Arkansas has is the vast by-proxy corporate supply chain. While smaller fence builders might be unable to obtain necessary materials to complete projects within a reasonable time, Calvin and his team are prepared to meet those needs. “Superior Fence & Rail’s relationships with vendors will allow us to provide industry leading material options to our customers in Northwest Arkansas, at lead times that are significantly faster than any competitors.” Corporate owner, Zach Peyton, is eager to see this new franchise business take charge in Northwest Arkansas. He notes that Superior Fence & Rail is uniquely positioned to become a leader in what was a fragmented fencing market. He too, believes that Calvin and his team will fill that void with two of the brand’s largest stock of products – vinyl and aluminum fences, which are currently on the rise in Northwest Arkansas.

Superior Fence & Rail of Arkansas’ ownership dream team.

This new Arkansas fence company lacks for nothing in the area of leadership. Owners, “Calvin Smith, Alex Baldwin, and Chris Barton are a super team of entrepreneurs with a track record of business success in various industries,” says Zach Peyton. Calvin and his team are ready to introduce the proven Superior Fence & Rail business model in Northwest Arkansas, reiterating that it is not simply superior fencing products that will give them an edge. “Many companies are good at installing fences, but there is not another fence company in the same conversation when it comes to professionalism and providing a great experience for customers.”

