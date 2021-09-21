Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of “The Dark Elf: The Return of the Queen” by Charlie-Lee Davies

About The Dark Elf: The Return of the Queen

Between 3010 and 3020, the dimensions collided, forming portals through which both mortals and magical folk could traverse. Time is of no consequence here and one might travel from the Kingdom of Brunuhville and end up in Victorian London; or perhaps London or 3019. Yet throughout time and even across dimensions, magic is not always looked upon with a kindly eye.

Alexa is the most powerful witch of her time; searching desperately to unravel the truth about her family and childhood friend, she finds herself blocked at every turn by her brother who had long since fallen to the grip of darkness.

In a journey fraught with danger, Alexa and family friend, Leonard meet many other magical folk – some they can trust, and others they cannot.

Amidst a tale of love, magic and dragons, will Alexa find the answers she has been searching for or is it already too late? Can she only pass her lifelong quest to her sons and in turn tie them to the same fate?

The Dark Elf: The Return of the Queen is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 290 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800942233

Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.9 x 21.6 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B09G46555K

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TDERQ

Twitter: @TheDarkElf20

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021

