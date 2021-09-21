Naomi Jane Adams Reveals Launer London Bespoke Traviata Handbag Collaboration During London Fashion Week

Naomi has been working with the design team at Launer London since her attendance at Royal Ascot wearing the Black Traviata Top Handle Bag.

Crafted in Launer’s finest calf leather, The Traviata has long been a favourite of Her Majesty the Queen. By adding a bright, youthful finish to the fine calf leather exterior, with “Naomi Pop of Colours” Naomi hopes to provide a fresh twist that will turn heads in a classic style.

Colour Details:

Body – Brilliant Rose

Flap – Cloud Blue

Gusset – Turquoise

Handle – Icing Pink

Lining – Beige with Brilliant Rose

(The Brilliant Rose and Cloud Blue are two brand new swatch colours introduced to Launer London for this collaboration)

When you buy a Traviata handbag you are in investing in a design from the Legacy Collection, representing styles that were created more than 30 years ago.

Transcending time and looking every bit as stylish and contemporary as a bag of modern proportions should. The Traviata is an iconic bag – a style favoured by HM The Queen. With its structured silhouette, fine tuned proportions and signature twisted rope emblem, this beautifully hand crafted design is a true investment piece.

Each item is handmade to order using Launer London fine traditional craftsmanship. Marked with The Royal Warrant.

Naomi Jane Adams – Launer London – London Fashion Week Event Images taken by Kirstin Sinclair for Getty Images

