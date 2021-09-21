Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of “Seeking Freedom and Justice: Loyal But Not Docile” by Vincent Ndluvu

About Seeking Freedom and Justice: Loyal But Not Docile
As soon as Vincent Ndluvu could make sense of the world he had been born into, he began to realise that he had to fight for his space in order to survive. At the age of six, Vincent started the struggle to defend his turf in a very hostile environment with no one to look up to for protection and that characterised the world outlook that shaped his life. At the age of ten while in primary school, that inherent fight for freedom had him stand up against corporal punishment at a time it was still universally regarded as conventional and normal, risking expulsion from school and being certified insane.
Vincent even started to work prematurely after dropping out of school after only two years of secondary education due to circumstances beyond his control. When developments forced him to move out of familiar territory in which he had grown up, he came face-to-face with tribalism, racism, and white supremacy, first in Rhodesia and later in South Africa where he had emigrated in search of greener pastures. Vincent had to formalise this ongoing struggle by becoming a cadre of the ZAPU military wing, ZPRA, with the hope that it would end with the liberation of Zimbabwe. Political independence finally came in April 1980 but with no freedom and the struggle still continues.
Seeking Freedom and Justice: Loyal But Not Docile is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 678 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942219
Dimensions: 15.2 x 3.9 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B09G3KWDFR
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SFJ
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
