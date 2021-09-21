Hong Kong – SHA congratulates Vivian Kong on winning bronze at National Games

SHA congratulates Vivian Kong on winning bronze at National Games *****************************************************************



Hong Kong fencer Vivian Kong won a bronze in the Women’s Épée Individual event at the 14th National Games of the People’s Republic of China held in Shaanxi Province. It is the first time that Hong Kong athlete won a medal in this event in the National Games. The Secretary for Home Affairs, Mr Caspar Tsui, extended his heartfelt congratulations to her.

Mr Tsui said, “She demonstrated superb skills in the competitions and achieved excellent results which deserve commendation. I am proud of her performance.”