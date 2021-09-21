Hong Kong – Secretary for Home Affairs expresses sorrow over passing of Mr Cheung Yan-lung

Secretary for Home Affairs expresses sorrow over passing of Mr Cheung Yan-lung ******************************************************************************



The Secretary for Home Affairs, Mr Caspar Tsui, today (September 21) expressed sorrow over the passing of former Chairman of the Heung Yee Kuk Mr Cheung Yan-lung.



“Mr Cheung played an important role in bridging the communication between the Government and the residents of the New Territories over the past years. He spared no efforts in promoting rural affairs and district administration in the New Territories and worked for the well-being of the Government as well as the welfare of the residents of the New Territories. We thanked him for his outstanding contribution.



“I extend my deepest condolences to Mr Cheung’s family,” Mr Tsui said.

