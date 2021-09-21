Hong Kong – CE expresses sorrow over passing of Mr Cheung Yan-lung

CE expresses sorrow over passing of Mr Cheung Yan-lung ******************************************************



The Chief Executive, Mrs Carrie Lam, today (September 21) expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Mr Cheung Yan-lung.



“Mr Cheung had participated in public services for a long time. He was the Chairman of the Heung Yee Kuk and the Regional Council as well as a member of the Legislative Council, the District Council and the Selection Committee for the first Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in the late last century. Sparing no effort in promoting the development of the New Territories, he was held in high regard and revered by the rural residents.



“I am saddened by the passing of Mr Cheung. On behalf of the HKSAR Government, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to his family,” Mrs Lam said.

