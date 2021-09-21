First Advance Estimates of production of major kharif crops released

First Advance Estimates of production of major Kharif crops for 2021-22 have been released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said that the record foodgrain production of 150.50 million tonnes is estimated in kharif season. He said that, there has been bumper production due to hardwork of farmers, proficiency of scientists and farmer friendly policies of the Government in the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

As per First Advance Estimates, the estimated production of major kharif crops for 2021-22 is as under:

Foodgrains – 150.50 million tonnes. (record) Rice – 107.04 million tonnes.(record) Nutri / Coarse Cereals – 34.00 million tonnes. Maize – 21.24 million tonnes. Pulses – 9.45 million tonnes. Tur – 4.43 million tonnes.



Oilseeds – 23.39 million tonnes. Groundnut – 8.25million tonnes. Soyabean – 12.72 million tonnes.



Cotton – 36.22 million bales (of 170 kg each) (record)

Jute & Mesta –9.61 million bales (of 180 kg each)

Sugarcane – 419.25 million tonnes (record)

As per First Advance Estimates for 2021-22 (Kharif Only), total foodgrain production in the country is estimated at record 150.50 million tonnes which is higher by 12.71 million tonnes than the average foodgrain production of previous five years’ (2015-16 to 2019-20).

Total production of kharif rice during 2021-22 is estimated at 107.04 million tonnes. It is higher by 9.21 million tonnes than the previous five years’ (2015-16 to 2019-20) average Kharif rice production of 97.83 million tonnes.

Production of Kharif nutri / coarse cereals is estimated at 34.00 million tonnes which is higher by 2.11 million tonnes than the average production of 31.89 million tonnes.

Total kharif pulses production during 2021-22 is estimated at 9.45 million tonnes. It is higher by 1.39 million tonnes than average pulses production of 8.06 million tonnes.

Total kharif oilseeds production in the country during 2021-22 is estimated at 23.39 million tonnes which is higher by 2.96 million tonnes than the average oilseeds production of 20.42 million tonnes.

Total production of sugarcane in the country during 2021-22 is estimated at 419.25 million tonnes. The production of sugarcane during 2021-22 is higher by 57.18 million tonnes than the average sugarcane production of 362.07 million tonnes.

Production of cotton estimated at 36.22 million bales (of 170 kg each) and production of Jute & Mesta estimated at 9.61 million bales (of 180 kg each).

The estimated production of various crops (Kharif only) as per the First Advance Estimates for 2021-22 vis-à-vis the comparative estimates for the years 2005-06 onwards is enclosed.

First Advance Estimates of Production of Foodgrains for 2021-22

