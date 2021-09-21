Dr. Raymond Labs Launches Zeroid Pimprove Gel Cleanser for Gentle Cleansing of Troubled Skin

Dr. Raymond Labs, K-Beauty’s leading skincare brand dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, affordable spa and clinic-level skincare at home, has added Zeroid Pimprove Gel Cleanser to its line dedicated to calming and balancing oily and troubled skin. Zeroid launched to international recognition when K-pop idol of the world-renown group, posted a video of his skin care routine which includes Zeroid.

“We developed this cleansing gel to be gentle on skin and yet cleanse the excess oil that can contribute to acne breakouts, without stripping away the skin’s moisture. Many products for acne-prone and combination skin can actually contribute to dryness and damage to the skin barrier when the excess oil is harshly stripped out,” explained Dr. Raymond Park, CEO of Dr. Raymond Labs and developer of the Zeroid Pimprove skincare line. “Zeroid Pimprove Gel Cleanser is normalizes the pH balance while relieving skin irritations and helping to maintain healthy skin.”

This gel cleanser is also recommended for dry skin, skin troubles and cosmetic allergies, itchiness, irritation and redness. It does so through the blend of specialized ingredients such as the patented MLE skin barrier rebuilding cermaide structure, patented Defensamide with Panthenol to help maintain moisture and to nourish skin with vitamins, Zinc PCA to help slow down sebum production to minimize skin irritations and Isopropylmethylphenol which helps protect skin from outside irritants.

The gel cleanser uses surfactants of natural origins to minimize the chances of irritation. It does not contain those ingredients that are known irritants…fragrances, colorants, Ethanol, Parabens, Phenoxyethanol, Mineral Oil, Propylene Glycol, PEG, Sulfates and Soaps.

More information and a complete ingredients list can be found on the product’s Dermartology.com webpage.

About Dr. Raymond Laboratories, Inc

Dr. Raymond Park has researched in skin barrier Science has helped many people who have suffered from skin barrier dysfunction. Dr. Raymond Labs has invented platform Skin Barrier Technology, named as Crystal Lamella MES (Micro-Encapsulation System) and have published more than fifty articles covering dermatological research. www.dermartology.com is the official site to introduce innovative skin barrier products.