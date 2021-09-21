A Tribe For Jazz to Receive Resolution from the City of Columbus Celebrating Film Featuring Jazz Musician Jon Irabagon and Acknowledging Community Outreach

A Tribe For Jazz announced today that they will receive a resolution from Council President Pro Tempore Elizabeth Brown of Columbus City Council, celebrating their work on the release of the innovative, cinematic performance film LEGACY Jon Irabagon, A Solo Tenor Odyssey, as well as their work in jazz education and community outreach. Stephanie Matthews, Executive Director of A Tribe For Jazz, will accept the resolution at the City Council meeting on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 5:00pm. Her statement will be televised live on C-TV and live-streamed on the City of Columbus YouTube channel.

“We are honored to receive this recognition for our work in elevating world-renowned jazz musicians and engaging the Columbus, Ohio community in jazz music,” said Matthews. “This film is our inaugural global project. The film and our community outreach programs are created to lead to impactful conversations and purposeful actions as well as preserve jazz as an artform. It’s wonderful to see Columbus welcoming this work.”

LEGACY Jon Irabagon, A Solo Tenor Odyssey is a 40-minute tour de force featuring original compositions drawn from just about every stage in his career. The film features Irabagon in a beautifully lit, artistically shot black-box theater environment and also features The Columbus Dance Theatre, Garden Manor House, Le Meridien Columbus, Columbus Athletic Club, Lincoln Social, and The Guild House.

The vibrant, cinematic performance serves as an intimate exploration of life, love and legacy. LEGACY Jon Irabagon, A Solo Tenor Odyssey features seven original compositions spanning Irabagon’s entire recorded output, including two previously unreleased songs, “Greebles” and “Alliance.” A mostly local team was hired to conceptualize and create the film including fashion stylist, photographer, executive producer, lighting expert, audio engineer, grooming specialist, and visual designer. The film will be streamed globally beginning Friday, October 15, 2021 then be available on-demand through October 31, 2021 on StellarTickets.

About A Tribe For Jazz

A Tribe for Jazz began in early 2021 with the goal of preserving the legacy and advancing the future of jazz through storytelling, live and virtual performance, education, and community engagement. The organization supports jazz artists by offering branding and booking services, cinematic content, social media management, and no-cost booking services. The vision of the organization is to produce global events and activities that transform, educate and lead to purposeful actions and impactful conversations toward the preservation of the art-form. www.ATribeForJazz.org