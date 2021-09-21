Another Batch of Patent-Formula, Fruit Advantage Cherry Prime has been produced.

With the 2021 cherry harvest behind us, Traverse Bay Farms has produced another batch of the patented Cherry Prime dietary supplement formula.

This patented formula combines the anti-inflammatory properties of tart cherries with glucosamine and chondroitin. Due the patent, this is the only supplement to combine these three joint health ingredients into a daily serving.

According to Andy LaPointe, Managing Director with Traverse Bay Farms, “As we put the 2021 cherry harvest begin us, it time to start producing products with the most recent batch of the tart cherries. Fruit Advantage Cherry Prime dietary is a dietary supplement combining the joint health properties of tart cherry, with glucosamine and chondroitin, into a single daily supplement, our customers get the best of all three ingredients.”

Mr. LaPointe continued, “Fruit Advantage Cherry Prime combines triple strength, pharmaceutical grade glucosamine and chondroitin with Michigan-grown Montmorency tart cherries into an easy-to-swallow capsule. Cherry Prime is a natural supplement for natural relief.

Best of all the patented Fruit Advantage Cherry Prime formula addresses the concerns many have concerning the abilityt to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle. A few of main components for enjoying a healthy lifestyle cardiovascular, joint lubrication, muscle health and joint health. Fruit Advantage Cherry Prime is a natural way to enjoy a fuller and healthy style of living.

Fruit Advantage Cherry Prime is scientifically formulated to provide 1500mg of pharmaceutical grade Glucosamine and 1200mg of pharmaceutical grade Chondroitin along with the healthy benefits of 425mg of Tart Cherry. Research indicates this daily dosage provides optimal benefits.

The blend of glucosamine and chondroitin helps to build cartilage and lubricate joints. Adding in the anti-inflammatory and health benefits of the tart cherry reinforces Cherry Prime as a complete muscle and joint complex.

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 30+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.

