With Fall Coming, HeatCable.com Encourages Homeowners to Prepare Roofs, Gutters for Early Storms

HeatCable.com is an online source for self-regulating heat trace products to protect roofs, gutters, and downspouts in winter. With cold weather coming soon to many parts of the country, they are warning homeowners to guard against ice dams now rather than wait until emergencies strike.

Important questions for homeowners to ask include: Is the roof solid? Are all the shingles and flashing in good condition? Are the gutters clear of leaves and debris? If there is heat trace cable installed, does the cable look whole without any tears, kinks, or other damage? Does the system work properly?

If a homeowner must answer ‘no’ to any of the questions above, chances are their home is not yet ready for winter. Unfortunately, in many areas of the nation, it’s not uncommon for an unexpected storm to drop heavy ice or snow as early as mid-to-late September. Considering that Mother Nature often has her own timetable, ice dam prevention product experts at HeatCable.com suggest residents opt for sooner rather than later to prepare their homes for this coming cold season.

“If you are ahead of the game, you won’t have to try and install a system in freezing working conditions,” Eric Wimmer, president of HeatCable.com explained. And waiting until Spring isn’t a great option, either. “A house buried in snow all winter can cause dangerous ice dams, leading to interior leaks, ruined soffits and fascia, and loose or completely torn-away gutters and downspouts.”

Wimmer founded HeatCable.com to help educate DIY-ers and professional heat trace wire installers on all things heat cable, from planning and positioning to wiring and troubleshooting. The Utah-based company has since positioned itself as a world leader in heat cable instruction and also offers clients top-of-the-line roof and gutter heating products.

Whether the budget is small or large, homeowners can choose from a significant array of products when it comes to heat trace cable. Wimmer recommends going with a self-regulated factory terminated kit, which means the cable is cut to the length (10 ft. increments) and pre-terminated to the type of electrical connections offered by HeatCable.com and the homeowner’s system specifications. While HeatCable.com prides itself on the ability to customize any heat cable kit, the company sells only Drexan Multi-Trace Self Regulating Heat Cable. “Drexan outperforms any of the products out there, especially the ones found at big box hardware stores, and it also comes with the best warranty in the industry,” said Wimmer.

While it’s not impossible to work in winter conditions, preparing for early winter storms can save precious time and energy (and possibly even a broken back). Visit HeatCable.com or call (801) 896-8960 for more information on how to get started with heat trace products and other winter preparation ideas.

