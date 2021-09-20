Necessary Love from renowned RnB neo soul band D’Sound and Barbadian artist songwriter Shontelle.

D’Sound is ready with their second single from the coming 25th anniversary collab album 25 due for release 21st January 2022. The new single Necessary Love features Barbadian artist and songwriter Shontelle known for mega hits like Impossible and T-shirt. The single and video will officially be out on Friday 3rd September.

D’Sound’s Kim Ofstad (drums) and Jonny Sjo (bass) is already well known producer behind the massive international hit Beggin’ for Madcon back in 2007. This summer their version is back in the charts and it just passed 200 million streams.

Norwegian RnB / neo soul band D’Sound kicked off their 25th anniversary in May. To celebrate this landmark, the band will be releasing a string of new collaboration singles. The first one came out in May; Save Some with the Grammy winner and RnB legend Macy Gray.

